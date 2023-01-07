Has My Hero Academia Outgrown The Need for Recap Episodes?

Most seasons of My Hero Academia have been divided into two major story arcs and the transition episodes always have to do a lot of heavy lifting. This season benefits from how these new events are the direct result of the Paranormal Liberation War, but this only makes the clunky nature of “Hellish Hell” more of a disappointment. In the grander scheme of things, this is definitely an episode that will get skipped over on rewatches and it covers very little new ground. The first-half of “Hellish Hell” functions as a sizzle reel for the season six’s first arc. It’s succinct and looks gorgeous, but it’s still not exactly the most exciting way to kick off these new episodes. It also feels like all of this could have been accomplished in half the time so that there’s actually more substance to the events of “Hellish Hell.”

It’s natural to have a cooldown period after the heights of “Final Performance,” but this episode flows with such a distant voiceover that feels detached from the busy footage that it accompanies. An episode that’s better balanced and a little busier wouldn’t have been out of My Hero Academia’s reach. “Hellish Hell” could have still taken the same recap approach, albeit in a more active way where Midoriya is trying to make sense of the events with Bakugo, Todoroki, and Endeavor. Even just a Pro Heroes Association meeting where the injured pros like Mt. Lady and Kamui Woods detail their accounts would be more interesting and give My Hero Academia the opportunity to show just how many casualties the heroes faced by the end of this war.

What does work in “Hellish Hell” is how it retroactively emphasizes the level of ignorance displayed by Midoriya and the rest of the heroes during their fights. They do plenty of good, like help with the evacuation of civilians, but even then they fail to recognize Shigaraki’s presence and that this has always been a fight against him. The rest of this chaos is all just set dressing. It’s an eerie revelation for Midoriya to reach that doesn’t change much, but it does temporarily cast him in doubt regarding whether he could have been more prepared for the stalemate they faced and if there was possibly a way to exterminate Shigaraki before he was fully awakened.

Midoriya can revisit these events all he wants, but while he focuses on the past there are very real problems present regarding the future of hero society and the irreparable damage that’s been done to their brand after Dabi’s bombshells. It’s not as if Midoriya is useless or incapable of acting in “Hellish Hell,” but it’s significant that he becomes so reflective and introspective during this time of healing. He’s left to think about strategy and the very nature of heroism as opposed to getting blindly lost in revenge.

“Hellish Hell” highlights how all of the major villains, Re-Destro included, get arrested and are presumably sent to Tartarus and other top prisons. In fact, nearly 17,000 villains are apprehended (with only a little more than 130 left and on the run), which in any other scenario would be viewed as an overwhelming success. However, it’s enlightening to see how the heroes appear to be scrambling much more than the villains in a manner that hardly qualifies their successes as a “victory.” Twice becomes a martyr of sorts after his murder video goes viral, which is not only deeply relevant and progressive material for My Hero Academia to explore, but it also gives this misunderstood “villain” validation, even if he’s not there to receive that appreciation.

Re-Destro announces that “the liberation isn’t over yet” moments before his arrest and it’s hard to argue with his optimism when My Hero Academia showcases how both media and corporations skew society and are better insulated to protect villains over heroes. “Hellish Hell” doesn’t dig too deep into this territory, but it does make clear that the Almighty Dollar is the biggest winner in the Paranormal Liberation War, all of which is provoking material for an anime that began as a kids’ show about a boy who wants superpowers. It might be a bit of a stretch, but even the season’s new opening theme song, “Bokura no” by Eve, is considerably more somber than usual. Deku and friends are lost in perpetual rain as they tirelessly fight against endless enemies. It’s hard to feel like this new opening isn’t meant to reiterate this darker tone.