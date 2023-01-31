Is The Winchesters Trying to Fix Dean’s Supernatural Ending?

The entire concept of the show presents a problem though – it’s not a true prequel.

Is it about John and Mary Winchester? Why yes, yes it is. But it could only do this setup by ignoring continuity established in Supernatural lore.

John never knew about the supernatural until after Mary died in 1983. Neither John nor the boys knew Mary was a hunter until Dean time traveled in Season 4 Episode 3 “In the Beginning.” John never knew about the Men of Letters, and therefore didn’t know his father was a member.

The Winchesters retcon (a narrative device in which previously established continuity is changed) by having John and Mary meet and hunt together. This is interesting, if not dangerous territory for a fan of the established series. What’s sacred if the basic facts of this world are changed? What does this mean for the Supernatural universe as a whole?

A little clue at the end of the last episode has left us further questions and theories to bounce around.

The Winchesters season 1 episode 8 “Hang On To Your Life” ended on a tease of our main characters looking at some badly developed photos. The film in the camera was overexposed, which led very little to see, until we get to one photo. John exclaims, “I know this guy. This is the guy who gave me my dad’s letter.” It’s none other than Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester in the photo, standing beside the iconic Impala.

AFTER TWO YEARS JENSEN ACKLES BRING BACK DEAN WINCHESTER AND IS HE ALIVE? ALIVE ALIVE ? THIS MAN DID IT. I’M CRYING AND SHAKING #TheWinchesters pic.twitter.com/c4CGGpvsLB — anto🐿🌈 jensen prophet. fan (@alwaysdeanw) January 25, 2023

Previously, Dean has opened each episode with a voiceover that gives a little color to the upcoming story. In this episode, Dean says “Being a hunter, it means living a life of sacrifice. Not a lot of room for dreams. But you open your heart and get a little lucky, you’ll find you gain more than you lose.” The “A” story of the episode is about a musician dealing with the consequences of making a deal with The Trickster (Richard Speight Jr). The beginning voiceover does seem to hint about other dreams coming true, perhaps those of the devoted fan who felt spurned by an ending after fifteen seasons.