The Supernatural Villain The Winchesters Needs to Bring Back

For those keeping score, season 1 of Supernatural established John Winchester becoming a hunter after Mary is killed by the demon Azazel. Before that, John didn’t even know wicked things went bump in the night. That iconic image of Mary burning up on the ceiling of Sam’s nursery set John Winchester on his path of revenge. It’s only much later that our boys Dean and Sam learn Mary had grown up in a family of hunters, and how John had unknowingly been a progeny of The Men of Letters. The Winchester family is so tied up in supernatural hunting lore that it becomes a Celtic knot.

How could Azazel make an appearance now, in this prequel set in the 1970s? Well first of all, he’s a demon. He’s old as time itself and he’s a schemer. Azazel laid his plans far before the advent of bell bottoms and lava lamps.

See, we know that Azazel caught Mary’s “scent” (ew) in the season 4 episode “In the Beginning.” In the episode, Dean is sent back in time by Castiel to witness when Mary made the deal with Azazel. This deal would eventually let Azazel enter the Winchester’s home in 1983, poison Sam with demon blood and kill Mary. Azazel was making deals left and right in order to set up the next generation of children for his master race and his ultimate plan of freeing Lucifer. You know, not big stakes there or anything. This is also the episode in which Dean learned Mary was a hunter.

To the casual viewer at the time, Mary revealed as a hunter might have seemed, in itself, a retcon. But Mary’s secret was established in season 1 in a sneaky way.

In the season 1 episode “Home,” Sam and Dean return to Lawrence, Kansas to investigate a haunting at their old family home. In an emotional moment, the boys meet Mary’s ghost. She says pointedly at Sam, “I’m sorry.” She doesn’t elaborate why.

Mary is sorry because she didn’t know what would happen when she made that deal, setting the Winchester boys on their path of saving people, hunting things – the family business. Without Mary making that deal, the boys would never have been hunters, never have been fated to play out a Celestial battle between the forces of good and evil, and never held an integral part in saving the world. There’s a lot of good, but also a lot of bad that happened because of Mary’s fateful decision. Supernatural has always had a thing for fate.