The Winchesters: How Jeffrey Dean Morgan Inspired Drake Rodger’s Performance

But while Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s John Winchester might have been a crucial player, and impeccably portrayed by the actor, he was also pretty hated by fans of the show. After the death of his wife, he tumbled headfirst into a world of violence and darkness, being shown to regularly abandon his boys in search of his wife’s demonic killer, leaving them to fend for themselves and worry continuously about their own father’s safety. John moved them from town to town with no hope of settling, making friends or having a normal life, subjected them to dangerous, deadly entities regularly, and didn’t even bother buying them a Christmas present.

Dean was left to grow up quickly and spent his formative years caring for Sam and desperately vying for his dad’s love and affection, leaving him with all sorts of trauma as an adult. The brilliance of Morgan’s performance, though, meant he wasn’t ever a real villain. Infact, he has many likable characteristics that made us hate to love him. It’s these flickers of a former personality that Drake Roger was able to latch on to when portraying the character as a young adult in The Winchesters, finally making us genuinely invest in and care about the character we’d grown to hate.

“I watched twelve-plus seasons of Supernatural and I really loved Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s performance. In taking the role on, the one thing I knew I wasn’t going to be able to do was live up to Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s performance,” the actor explained.

“So I didn’t want to recreate anything. I wanted to figure out: if that’s where he ends, what’s the opposite end of the spectrum to show the biggest transition? He’s a little bit more Sam than he is the badass Dean. It’s a fun place to play, especially in contrast to Mary.”

The result is a more playful John, full of quips, jokes and family loyalty, all the while retaining that relentless determination that would set him on the destructive path later on. Played alongside his future wife, the character’s softer side can be seen.

Similarly, the ice cold Mary shows elements of thawing out. As Meg Donnelly, who plays the young Mary Campbell, explained to Den Of Geek: “I think that’s the beautiful thing about Mary is that she’s so closed off and has gone through so many things in her life. Through the show there are little vulnerable parts and it’s so magical. John really helps her open up and she’s working with a team for the first time. There’s so many qualities to Mary. It’s very complex. That’s why it’s so fun to play her. I always say she’s like Dean but she’s longing to be Sam.”