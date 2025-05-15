Is Netflix About to Run Out of Bridgerton Siblings?

Warning: contains spoilers for Bridgerton seasons one to three.

Bridgerton’s creators have shown keen instincts when it comes to rearranging their adaptation of Julia Quinn’s book series for a TV audience. Instead of keeping in step with Quinn’s chronology and following Anthony Bridgerton’s love story up with that of his brother Benedict, they skipped ahead in season three to show us Colin and Penelope Featherington’s scandal-and-blackmail-hit romance.

It was the right move, not just because Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope had quickly become a fan favourite and it makes sense to meet the audience where they are, but also because it drew the show’s Lady Whistledown storyline to a welcome close. In the TV show, it was revealed that Penelope was the Ton’s gossip columnist in the finale of season one. In Quinn’s novels, that mystery was stretched out until book four. Pen and Colin’s story leapfrogging Benedict’s meant that the Whistledown scandal could be put to bed at the right time for the TV show without the search for her true identity becoming too repetitive or dragged out.

Now that Netflix has officially picked up Bridgerton for seasons five and six, the showrunners face a new choice: to stick with one sibling’s love story per season, or to run two concurrently. The latter makes much more sense for TV. In a book series, it’s less apparent that the rest of the characters are standing around with nothing much to do while the leads get on with their plot; on TV, that would be much more visible and much more of a problem.