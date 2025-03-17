Florence Hunt Has Bridgerton Season 4 BTS TikTok Footage Ready to Go
Exclusive: Hyacinth Bridgerton actress Florence Hunt is ready to be the show's behind-the-scenes TikTok correspondent once again.
TikTok has become a popular place for actors to post behind-the-scenes footage in recent years. It gives them a chance to connect with their fans and share a glimpse at what happens when the cameras aren’t rolling on their favorite series. In shows like Bridgerton with a large ensemble cast that might not always be on camera, it also gives the actors a way to cut loose in between takes and bond with each other.
These TikToks may often be spearheaded by younger cast members like Florence Hunt, who has had a number of her behind the scenes videos go viral with millions of likes, but that doesn’t mean that others in the cast don’t participate. Hunt, who plays Hyacinth Bridgerton, one of the youngest of the siblings, has convinced a number of cast members to join in on her TikToks, From Simone Ashley (who plays Kate Sharma) and Jonathan Bailey (who plays Anthony Bridgerton) to Adjoa Andoh (who plays Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (who plays Violet Bridgerton), it seems like almost everyone is down to have a little fun with Hunt in between takes.
While chatting with Den of Geek at our SXSW studio about her show Mix Tape, we got to ask Hunt about when we might get to see some BTS TikToks from the upcoming season of Bridgerton. “I have a few, I have a really good one, actually,” she says. “But I can only post them when the season comes out.”
Since Bridgerton season 4 is currently filming and isn’t set to even wrap until April, it will likely be a while before Hunt gets to post these videos and we get to see the “really good one” she’s talking about. As much as she wishes she could go ahead and post them, she’s already had more than a few close calls saving her videos to drafts. “The amount of times I’ve nearly accidentally pressed ‘post’ because the ‘draft’ button is next to the ‘post’ button, I think I’d be fired forever,” she explains. “So hopefully that’s not going to happen.”
As hard as it is to wait for these small nuggets of life behind-the-scenes of Bridgerton, if her season 3 videos are any indication, they will be worth the wait. It’s especially fun to watch behind-the-scenes TikToks of period dramas. Watching actors participate in fun and sometimes silly modern social media trends while in their costumes and on these stylized sets adds another layer of amusement that makes these videos so enjoyable to watch. Their characters may oftentimes be serious and focused on their duties in Bridgerton’s posh society, but it’s nice to know that the actors who play them aren’t afraid to let loose.
Hunt’s other series Mix Tape is also a look into the past, though a lot more recent past. Set in Sheffield, U.K. (though filmed in Ireland) in 1989, the series follows Allison (Hunt) and Daniel (Rory Walton-Smith) as they meet, fall in love, and then drift apart only to meet again as adults 20 years later. Hunt also took her love of making TikToks to this set. “I spend a lot of my life on TikTok, which is really bad, I’m working on it,” she acknowledges. “But we [her and co-star Walton-Smith] made a TikTok when we were filming with Connor who plays Peter, my brother in Mix Tape, and that went pretty viral.”
@flothe2nd
⁉️⁉️⁉️♬ Lady hear me tonight X Ali G – Jby
Despite her growing popularity on the platform, it’s refreshing to hear that Hunt is trying to find a balance between sharing her life and work on the app and living her life outside of it. Gen Z has had to live a lot of our lives online, partially out of necessity, but that doesn’t mean it’s always good for us. Realizing that is an important first step in developing a healthier relationship with social media, and Hunt is already off to a great start.