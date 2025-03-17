Florence Hunt Has Bridgerton Season 4 BTS TikTok Footage Ready to Go

TikTok has become a popular place for actors to post behind-the-scenes footage in recent years. It gives them a chance to connect with their fans and share a glimpse at what happens when the cameras aren’t rolling on their favorite series. In shows like Bridgerton with a large ensemble cast that might not always be on camera, it also gives the actors a way to cut loose in between takes and bond with each other.

These TikToks may often be spearheaded by younger cast members like Florence Hunt, who has had a number of her behind the scenes videos go viral with millions of likes, but that doesn’t mean that others in the cast don’t participate. Hunt, who plays Hyacinth Bridgerton, one of the youngest of the siblings, has convinced a number of cast members to join in on her TikToks, From Simone Ashley (who plays Kate Sharma) and Jonathan Bailey (who plays Anthony Bridgerton) to Adjoa Andoh (who plays Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (who plays Violet Bridgerton), it seems like almost everyone is down to have a little fun with Hunt in between takes.

While chatting with Den of Geek at our SXSW studio about her show Mix Tape, we got to ask Hunt about when we might get to see some BTS TikToks from the upcoming season of Bridgerton. “I have a few, I have a really good one, actually,” she says. “But I can only post them when the season comes out.”

Since Bridgerton season 4 is currently filming and isn’t set to even wrap until April, it will likely be a while before Hunt gets to post these videos and we get to see the “really good one” she’s talking about. As much as she wishes she could go ahead and post them, she’s already had more than a few close calls saving her videos to drafts. “The amount of times I’ve nearly accidentally pressed ‘post’ because the ‘draft’ button is next to the ‘post’ button, I think I’d be fired forever,” she explains. “So hopefully that’s not going to happen.”