Invincible Season 3: Robert Kirkman on How Cecil Stedman’s Backstory Explains Everything

How did one lowly human being come to be Earth’s most important bureaucrat? Invincible season 3 decides to let viewers in on the answer. And in the process it also reveals that the sentiment guiding Cecil’s shadowy hand also just happens to be the perfect theme for the entirety of the Invincible saga.

Cecil Stedman’s full backstory is depicted in “A Deal With the Devil” the second episode of Invincible season 3’s three-part premiere. There we see a younger Cecil stopping a terrorist attack from the Order of the Freeing Fist and losing damn near all his skin in the process. The Pentagon’s surgeons get him back in shape but they leave one bit of mangled flesh on his chin at his request, a reminder of the time he almost failed.

According to Invincible showrunner Simon Racioppa, taking some time to delve into Cecil’s history served an important purpose in grounding season 3’s ongoing arc of his struggles to corral a young and headstrong Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun).

“We’ve seen Mark’s backstory and upbringing. It felt only fair to show you a little bit more about Cecil if they were going to get into the sort of disagreement over things,” Racioppa tells Den of Geek. “You want to know where Cecil is coming from, too.”

Where Cecil is coming from turns out to be very similar to where Mark is coming from. Just as Mark faced the horror of Cecil turning former villains D.A. Sinclair and Darkwing into useful government assets, so too did Cecil have to deal with his GDA predecessor, Radcliffe, deploying The Order of the Freeing Fist as personal guards for the agency. The revelation drives Cecil to attempt to kill the villains like Mark attempted to kill all of Sinclair’s ReAnimen. Unlike Mark, however, Cecil was successful and sent to super-jail.

“I think that clarifying Cecil’s position of seeing the potential in seemingly bad guys was very important,” comic and show creator Robert Kirkman says. “It’s very important to understand what went into Cecil’s mindset and how that was formed. As we are solidifying Mark’s mindset moving forward, and even though he and Cecil are at conflict, I think you can see some similarities emerging as to as to how they might be seeing the world.”