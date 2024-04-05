How Invincible Season 2 Pays Off Those Spider-Man Rumors

When multiverse-traversing villain Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) was announced for Invincible season 2, suddenly another Mark/Spidey team up didn’t seem so outlandish. Things got even more interesting when fans noticed that The Spectacular Spider-Man voice actor Josh Keaton was slated to appear in Invincible season 2 as well. Keaton even had an appropriately Spidey response when asked about who he might be playing.

Huge spoilers for Part 2!!! https://t.co/cUqBZOnKYC — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) February 21, 2024

Naturally, comic creator and series producer Robert Kirkman denied Spider-Man’s inclusion in season 2, but that did little to stem fan excitement. And it turns out that fans had every reason to be excited! In the Invincible season 2 finale, Spider-Man does make an appearance … sort of. Here’s how the show found a creative way to present Spider-Man and acknowledge the comic’s canon.

As expected, Angstrom Levy was the engine for this encounter. In an effort to soften our hero up, Levy sent Mark tumbling through countless alternate timelines and dimensions to confront other threats before making it back home. That’s how Mark finds himself in a back alley smack in the middle of a fight between a masked superhero shooting webs and a supervillain operating four mechanical arms.

This is as Spider-Man and Doc Ock-coded as any two characters can get without violating copyright law. Some details are off, of course. The “Spider-Man” is wearing a black and yellow costume rather than blue and red. The “A” that adorns his chest suggests his name is something akin to “Arachnid-Man” rather than Spider-Man as well.

After Mark effortlessly takes out the “Doc Ock” (who is really “Professor Ock”) he expresses some concern over beating up an old man, to which the pseudo-Spidey quips: “Look I saw the portal. I know you’re from another dimension. I’ve got way too much experience with that. Especially lately. So uh…trust me. I’m the good guy here and Mr. Mechanical Arms is not.”

And that, my friends, is just some of the fun you can have with the multiverse. Mark’s journeys also take him to a dimension that seems straight out of Kirkman’s The Walking Dead and even others that have Batman and Mad Max-like aesthetics.