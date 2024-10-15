Invincible Season 3 Release Date Addresses a Major Fan Complaint

The problem with pulling off a successful TV adaptation of a beloved superhero comic is that fans tend to want more…and they tend to want it NOW. That is the uncomfortable, yet enviable situation facing Prime Video’s Invincible, the excellent animated take on Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s bloody comic series that follows young Mark Grayson’s (Steven Yeun) ascension as the titular half-Viltrumite superhero.

Prime Video probably thought it was doing fans a solid by announcing an expedited release for the show’s second season – the only catch was that it would be split up into two parts (or technically three if you include the pre-season Atom Eve special). After waiting 18 months for the second chapter of Mark’s story, Invincible viewers weren’t all too enthused about the lengthy holiday break that split up season 2’s eight episodes into two four-episode halves. Thankfully, Prime has now announced a release date for Invincible season 3 and crucially, it is just that: one release date.

Invincible season 3 will release its first three episodes to Prime Video on Thursday, February 6, 2025. A new episode will premiere weekly on Thursdays, culminating with the finale on March 13. There will be no midseason holiday break. Hell, there aren’t many holidays to celebrate in February anyway – unless the show wanted to take some time off to observe President’s Day.

In keeping with its social media strategy that is, let’s say … attentive to fan complaints, Prime Video made the Invincible season 3 announcement in a rather meta fashion. Check out the clip below to see what we mean.