Invincible Season 3 Release Date Addresses a Major Fan Complaint
Invincible season 3 now has a release date on Prime Video. And crucially for fans, it's just that ONE release date.
The problem with pulling off a successful TV adaptation of a beloved superhero comic is that fans tend to want more…and they tend to want it NOW. That is the uncomfortable, yet enviable situation facing Prime Video’s Invincible, the excellent animated take on Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s bloody comic series that follows young Mark Grayson’s (Steven Yeun) ascension as the titular half-Viltrumite superhero.
Prime Video probably thought it was doing fans a solid by announcing an expedited release for the show’s second season – the only catch was that it would be split up into two parts (or technically three if you include the pre-season Atom Eve special). After waiting 18 months for the second chapter of Mark’s story, Invincible viewers weren’t all too enthused about the lengthy holiday break that split up season 2’s eight episodes into two four-episode halves. Thankfully, Prime has now announced a release date for Invincible season 3 and crucially, it is just that: one release date.
Invincible season 3 will release its first three episodes to Prime Video on Thursday, February 6, 2025. A new episode will premiere weekly on Thursdays, culminating with the finale on March 13. There will be no midseason holiday break. Hell, there aren’t many holidays to celebrate in February anyway – unless the show wanted to take some time off to observe President’s Day.
In keeping with its social media strategy that is, let’s say … attentive to fan complaints, Prime Video made the Invincible season 3 announcement in a rather meta fashion. Check out the clip below to see what we mean.
In that two-minute missive, we see young Mark Grayson and his government handler Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) meet at a Burger Mart to discuss Mark’s superhero training. But it certainly sounds like they’re talking about much more than that.
“It’s been months, Mark! So what exactly have you been doing to prepare?” Cecil growls.
“I’ve been busy writing, designing, storyboarding, voice-acting…” Mark replies, as we get to see Steven Yeun in the recording studio.
“Hey stop, I’m not falling for that shit. And don’t get me started on your little four month vacation right in the middle of things, we all sure loved that.”
Well played, Invincible admin, well played. Both the folks behind Invincible‘s (very funny) marketing strategy and Kirkman himself have made great pains to assure fans that they’ve streamlined the production process for the show and that future seasons (of which there could be as many as eight total) will arrive in a more timely fashion.
Season 3 is already making good on that promise, as it’s set to arrive a little under a year after season 2 concluded with Mark unlocking a new level of strength and ferocity. Invincible‘s return is not a moment too soon either as the show has a lot to get up to this season, based on the comic source material. From future Atom Eve’s surprising declaration of love to Nolan’s heel turn of his heel turn to the Viltrumite’s promised invasion, this should be a remarkably busy eight episodes. And that’s before we even get into what’s left of Angstrom Levy and that Spider…guy.