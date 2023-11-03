The First 10 Minutes of Invincible Season 2 Are Incredible

By the very end of the season, Omni-Man had flown off to parts unknown, leaving Mark behind to recover from his wounds and begin to establish himself as Earth’s best chance against the incoming Viltrumite invasion. This left many questions going into the show’s long-awaited second season. Chief among them, of course, was “how can the first act of season 2 possibly live up to the final act of season 1?” The answer, it turns out, was with more exquisite violence.

The first 10 minutes of Invincible season 2 is absolutely thrilling stuff and is immediately on par with any sequence from the show’s superb first season. With no explanation whatsoever, the opening of “A Lesson for Your Next Life” throws viewers into an Earth under attack from Viltrumites. Shockingly, those Viltrumites happen to be none other than Nolan and Mark themselves.

The Immortal is dead (again), the rest of our known heroes (Atom Eve, Robot, Rex Splode et. al.) are in hiding. A broadcast from Invincible plays on every screen urging the planet to stop resisting lest they have to kill more people. This is urgent, bracing stuff and it only gets worse. We get to see what the meager on-the-ground resistance looks like through the eyes of for the former Teen Team and new character Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown). The specter of Mark and Nolan are like the boogeymen in a horror movie as Levy, Eve, Robot, and company prepare for a fight they know they can’t win.

Sure enough, when Mark and Nolan arrive at Angstrom’s underground resistance, the experimental null energy weapon does little to stop them. Mark dispatches his “friend” Atom Eve by snapping her spine (so she can’t self-heal). Nolan congratulates his son for learning that new technique by practicing on the protestors they were killing last week. The battle is over and the war is lost. Earth belongs to evil Mark and evil Nolan. The only thing that spares us from witnessing more carnage is Angstrom Levy opening up a portal and escaping through it to another timeline.

Yes, as the savvy superhero consumer (or anyone who watched the season 2 trailers) might have surmised: this is all a separate universe within Invincible‘s sprawling multiverse that only Angstrom Levy has the ability to access.

Invincible faced a unique challenge in introducing its concept of a multiverse for season 2. As comic creator and show producer Robert Kirkman has frequently explained in interviews, the Invincible comic was meddling in the multiverse long before properties like Marvel, Rick and Morty, and Everything Everywhere All At Once made it a current pop culture mainstay.