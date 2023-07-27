Invincible Season 2 Has a Plan for Omni-Man

Now that season 2 of his Prime Video superhero series has a Nov. 3 release date, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman admits that he’s going to miss all the poking and prodding.

“I’m ready for people to stop yelling at me about (the wait for season 2). But I’m also so appreciative of people ‘yelling’ at me for the last seven years. It’s great to see that people are invested,” he tells Den of Geek during his appearance at our San Diego Comic-Con studio.

Kirkman is mostly joking – it hasn’t actually been seven years since Invincible season 1’s finale premiered in April 2021. But given the explosive conclusion to the first season of the series based on Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s beloved 144-issue comic of the same name, fans could be forgiven for feeling like it’s been nearly a decade all the same.

Premiering in January 2003, nearly a year before Kirkman’s “other” long-running comic that you may have heard of, Invincible has long been an adaptation pipe dream for its many readers. Whispers of a live-action TV show or movie have come and gone throughout the years (and Kirkman addressed them again at this year’s Comic-Con with a firm “no update”) but it wasn’t until TV writer Simon Racioppa and Amazon’s Prime Video entered the fold that fans finally got their wish.