Invincible Season 2 Continues the Show’s Funniest Joke

Naming high schools after actors isn’t anything new for animated series. Meg and Peter’s school in Family Guy has been named after both James Woods and Adam West over the course of the series’ run with both actors voicing themselves as characters as well. Where Prime Video’s Invincible differs, however, is by adding yet another layer to their version of this running joke.

The high school that Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), William (Andrew Rannells), Eve (Gillian Jacobs), and Amber (Zazie Beetz) attend is named after the actor Reginald VelJohnson, who most people will likely recognize from Die Hard and the hit show Family Matters. VelJohnson also voices a character in Invincible, but instead of playing a direct version of himself, he voices the principal of the school named after him.

To add to this self-ception, the last name of VelJohnson’s principal is Winslow, which happens to match the last name of the character he played in Family Matters. In the popular 1990s sitcom, VelJohnson plays Carl Winslow, a father and police officer who does his best to be the “man of the house” he thinks he’s expected to be.

This is not only a subtle tribute to VelJohnson and his career, but it also serves as a hilarious Easter egg for eagle-eyed (and eared) Invincible fans. There’s no obvious reason why this world has a high school named after a popular actor from the 1980s and ’90s, but he clearly had enough of an impact on this society to warrant a public institution of learning being named after him. This world is full of superheroes, and yet VelJohnson beat them all out as the namesake of this Chicago public school.