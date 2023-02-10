Impractical Jokers Talk Big Guest Stars and Brutal Punishments in Season 10

Murr: Yeah, that happens all the time; someone comes in and surprises us like Nick Bush.

Q: Nick Bush!

Sal: Haha, yeah. Nick Bush is coming at you in season 10.

Q: Yeah, Nick Bush is a superstar coming your way in season 10. New to the show, came in and killed it.

Sal: Alex did a bunch of stuff.

Murr: Even our security guard came in and killed it this season.

Q: Yeah, and he originally didn’t want to be on. We consider it their show too.

But as comfortable as it can be knowing they’re there, especially when you’re out on a challenge and they’re with you; is there a little part of it at any time that can feel distracting.

Q: Na.

Murr: [Laughing] No way.

Sal: If they weren’t there it would be distracting. They’ve been standing there with us for everything we’ve done for a decade, you know what I mean? We’re having a blast, but a lot of our fun is us connecting with them behind the cameras. Now you know it, we say it all the time and now you see it all the time, but we’re laughing with more than just us. You know what I mean? We’re laughing with them.

Now, I know there was a contest at one point to have a fan come and join you for a challenge.

Q: Yeah, that was old school. That was for an online thing.

But I watch some episodes, especially from last season where you had three people who were meant to play the SVP of your fake company at a moment’s notice who just killed it. They were jumping in almost as if they were a part of the show. Did you ever think about reaching out to certain people to have them back on for an episode, but be in on it this time?

Q: Alan.

Sal: We have wanted to do that a bunch, actually.

Q: We had Alan, the one on the taste testing.

Sal: Oh sure, but I thought you were also going to talk about the Olympian.

Q: Dave Jacobs. Yeah, we haven’t been able to get back in touch with him.

Sal: When we see a mark. We really want to make sure we get them to write all their information down if we want to get them back. I think that’s probably something we should do next season. If we get it, knock on wood.

I mean, I’m not just trying to say nice things, but the way things are going, how can there not be a next season?

Q: Well, ask the people who made the Batgirl movie I guess.

Very true.

Q: They can tell what can and cannot happen.

I’m not sure if I’ve asked you guys this before or not, but it always sits with me. What is tougher for you: Doing a challenge or a punishment where you know the possibility of physical pain or a physical confrontation is possible? For example, Murr, when you had to rip cigarettes out of people’s hands. Or the situation where, even though at the end of the day things are explained to participants, that you would be crushing their souls in the moment? Like Q, when you had to paint those red Xs on kids’ artwork.

Sal: Those are the same to me.

Murr: I don’t know…the children weren’t going to punch you in the face.

Q: This is true, but the mothers might have.

Murr: Yeah, they might have.

Q: I don’t know, there is just something about ruining a child’s painting.

Murr: Life is going to ruin whatever they try, anyway.

Q: Sure.

So, start ’em early?

Murr: [Laughter] Yeah, at the hands of Uncle Brian.

Q: I don’t know if I want to be the instrument of their disappointment. I don’t know if I’d like that.

Murr: That should be your dating profile.

Q: Instrument of disappointment?

There is always the chance of things going wrong on the show, but seeing what happens at the end of the second episode of the new season, that feels like a whole new level.

Q: Yeah, the cops.

I mean, once that button gets pressed. There is no going back, someone is coming to check up on things.

Q: Yeah, you’re talking about the one with me and Post Malone; the cops were called on me and Post. You know, we have such a good relationship with the cops that I never really worry that they’re going to come and bust us. We’ve had them come to set before and they’re like, “Oh, these guys? Get outta here, these guys are great.” But, the guy who called the cops actually, the second we explained it to him, he thought it was so funny. He got it. We try really hard…

Sal: Well, maybe not the exact second you explained it to him [Laughter]

Q: Yeah, he was French so he had to figure it all out. We try to never make people look stupid or feel stupid so there’s never that thing where they have to calm down from an insult. It is more like, “What is going on here?” He was pretty cool about it. Scary to me, though! I don’t want to get locked up in the clink.

Sal: None of us do. I’ve been watching Oz.

Q: Yeah, not looking for me and Post Malone in an Oz episode. If they’re going after someone, it’s gonna be me, not Post. Those face tattoos protect him.

Yeah, just stay close to him.

Sal: Yeah, but in prison you can have things forced upon you.

Q: Really?

Sal: Google it!

In the same breath, because there are people who in the moment might be angry– whether or not they understand in the end and calm down– has the show in any way actually kind of helped you understand the humanity of people? Just seeing how loving people can be or how responsive they are even if, in the moment, it is a little tense.

Murr: I think it’s taught us a lesson that people generally are good.

Q: Yeah, I think so.

Murr: It’s hard to push them so far that they snap or break. I’m amazed everyday with how much we get away with, and I think that’s a good thing. It shows that cooler heads prevail, usually, in life.

Q: Yeah, I agree. I think it’s been affirming. Unfortunately, the side effect is that in my own life, after years of doing it on television…there are no rules. If there’s a door, I’m walking through it. I’ll deal with the consequences later [Laughter].

Sal: That’s so funny. I find the opposite.

Q and Murr: Really!?

Sal: Yeah, so many times in my regular life I am hesitant, I think. And then someone else will tell me, “You would do this on the show in a heartbeat.” Yeah, but there is something about everyone not being there that it feels like I’m one of the marks now. You know, I’m not going to get in trouble for real, you know what I mean? There’s something in the recess of my brain, that I just know, if anything goes wrong, I can let them know I was kidding. But if the cameras aren’t there…but we do get to do that a lot, because people think the cameras are always there, even when they’re not.

Impractical Jokers airs new episodes Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on truTV and TBS.