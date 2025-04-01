I Will Find You: New Harlan Coben Adaptation Is a Netflix First

Lacrosse swapped for football. Guns for knives. Pants for trousers. Sidewalks for pavements. The leafy suburbs and grimy city streets of New Jersey swapped for the leafy suburbs and grimy city streets of Greater Manchester. A character named “Tripp” renamed “Doug”…

Until now, all of the Netflix Harlan Coben TV adaptations have translated the books’ original US settings to equivalents in the UK. Coben’s twist-filled stories of well-heeled suburban families torn apart by long-buried secrets have all been localised on their journey from page to Netflix screen.

Why? Because longtime Harlan Coben collaborators Quay Street Productions – who’ve made every English-language Netflix adaptation of his novels since 2018’s Safe (which originally aired on Sky before the Netflix deal was made) – are based in the UK. That means a UK cast, UK characters and UK locations for these US stories. Until now.

In addition to 2026’s new UK-set Harlan Coben thriller Run Away, which is still being made in the UK by the Quay Street team Danny Brocklehurst, Nicola Schindler and Richard Fee, another Harlan Coben series is coming to Netflix, and this time it’s set in the USA.