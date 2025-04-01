I Will Find You: New Harlan Coben Adaptation Is a Netflix First
The new eight-part thriller breaks new ground for Netflix’s Harlan Coben universe.
Lacrosse swapped for football. Guns for knives. Pants for trousers. Sidewalks for pavements. The leafy suburbs and grimy city streets of New Jersey swapped for the leafy suburbs and grimy city streets of Greater Manchester. A character named “Tripp” renamed “Doug”…
Until now, all of the Netflix Harlan Coben TV adaptations have translated the books’ original US settings to equivalents in the UK. Coben’s twist-filled stories of well-heeled suburban families torn apart by long-buried secrets have all been localised on their journey from page to Netflix screen.
Why? Because longtime Harlan Coben collaborators Quay Street Productions – who’ve made every English-language Netflix adaptation of his novels since 2018’s Safe (which originally aired on Sky before the Netflix deal was made) – are based in the UK. That means a UK cast, UK characters and UK locations for these US stories. Until now.
In addition to 2026’s new UK-set Harlan Coben thriller Run Away, which is still being made in the UK by the Quay Street team Danny Brocklehurst, Nicola Schindler and Richard Fee, another Harlan Coben series is coming to Netflix, and this time it’s set in the USA.
I Will Find You is an eight-part adaptation of Coben’s 2023 novel that’s coming to Netflix via Quantum Leap and Alcatraz showrunner Robert Hull. Its cast has just been announced and includes Sam Worthington (Avatar), Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us, Heroes), Britt Lower (Severance), Logan Browning (Dear White People), and Erin Richards (Gotham).
Set in New Jersey, the traditional home of Coben’s thrillers, I Will Find You is the story of David Burroughs, a man serving a life sentence for the murder of his young son Matthew – a crime he says he didn’t commit. When a photograph arrives appearing to show Matthew alive several years after his supposed death, David sets about solving the mystery.
I Will Find You won’t be the very first Harlan Coben adaptation set in its home country of the US, but the first one to stream on Netflix. In 2023, Prime Video aired Shelter, an American-set series revolving around teenager Mickey Bolitar, the nephew of Coben’s hit creation Myron Bolitar – the rights to whom are owned by Netflix, hence Myron not appearing in Shelter. Netflix is currently developing a Myron Bolitar series, rumoured to be in collaboration with TV producer David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal, Big Little Lies, The Lincoln Lawyer).
The next UK-set Coben thriller Run Away began filming earlier this year in and around Manchester, England, and stars James Nesbitt (Cold Feet), Minnie Driver (Speechless), Jon Pointing (Big Boys), Lucian Msamati (Gangs of London), Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey), Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders) and more. It’s the story of a father who discovers his troubled runaway daughter strung out on drugs and tries to bring her home, but who uncovers a web of lies that change his family forever along the way.
If Run Away keeps with tradition, then we can expect it to arrive on Netflix on January 1, 2026 for the now-traditional New Year’s Day binge. In short: our Coben cup runneth over!