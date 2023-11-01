Hulu New Releases: November 2023

Streaming services are now trying to ration their upcoming original content due to the ongoing actors strike and the only recently-resolved writers’ strike, so we’re going to see a thinning-down of new releases across the board over the next six months at least. Hulu will be adding a lot of library TV shows and movies in November, but there are only a few new major original projects hitting the streamer this month.

Hulu’s spotlight streaming series in November is Black Cake, which is based on the bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson. Part family drama, part murder mystery, the show features a globetrotting story that will cover decades of events after a bereaved family find a flash drive that contains some shocking secrets about the hidden history of their late matriarch.

Also dropping on Hulu this month is the original film Quiz Lady, starring Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Hale, and Will Ferrell. The upcoming comedy movie tells the tale of Awkwafina’s Anne, who loves gameshows a little too much. To try and pay off their mom’s gambling debts, Anne and her estranged sister Jenny (Oh) must go on a quiz show-fueled road trip of a lifetime.

One of the oddest series hitting Hulu before December bows is Faraway Downs. The six-part show is an extended version of Baz Luhrmann’s 2008 movie Australia, complete with a brand new ending. The Moulin Rouge and Elvis director was moved to reconstruct the Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman-starring film into a series after production on Elvis was shut down during the pando, telling The Wrap “I started to relook at the footage and realized I’ve shot enough to do it as episodic storytelling through a revisiting of the piece, not necessarily as a better film than Australia, but a different variation on the themes.” Might be worth a look!