Hulu New Releases: November 2023
It's an interesting month ahead on Hulu, as Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman's 2008 film Australia becomes a six-episode TV series.
Streaming services are now trying to ration their upcoming original content due to the ongoing actors strike and the only recently-resolved writers’ strike, so we’re going to see a thinning-down of new releases across the board over the next six months at least. Hulu will be adding a lot of library TV shows and movies in November, but there are only a few new major original projects hitting the streamer this month.
Hulu’s spotlight streaming series in November is Black Cake, which is based on the bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson. Part family drama, part murder mystery, the show features a globetrotting story that will cover decades of events after a bereaved family find a flash drive that contains some shocking secrets about the hidden history of their late matriarch.
Also dropping on Hulu this month is the original film Quiz Lady, starring Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Hale, and Will Ferrell. The upcoming comedy movie tells the tale of Awkwafina’s Anne, who loves gameshows a little too much. To try and pay off their mom’s gambling debts, Anne and her estranged sister Jenny (Oh) must go on a quiz show-fueled road trip of a lifetime.
One of the oddest series hitting Hulu before December bows is Faraway Downs. The six-part show is an extended version of Baz Luhrmann’s 2008 movie Australia, complete with a brand new ending. The Moulin Rouge and Elvis director was moved to reconstruct the Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman-starring film into a series after production on Elvis was shut down during the pando, telling The Wrap “I started to relook at the footage and realized I’ve shot enough to do it as episodic storytelling through a revisiting of the piece, not necessarily as a better film than Australia, but a different variation on the themes.” Might be worth a look!
Here’s everything coming to Hulu (and leaving) in November…
Hulu New Releases – November 2023
November 1
- Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)
- Black Cake: Series Premiere
- The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere
- Blippi & Meekah’s Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1
- Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)
- A Christmas Frequency
- Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights | 2002
- Alien vs. Predator | 2004
- Armageddon | 1998
- Billy Madison | 1995
- Blade | 1998
- Blade 2 | 2002
- Blade: Trinity | 2004
- Carpool | 1996
- Contagion | 2011
- Damien: Omen II | 1978
- Deck the Halls | 2006
- Deep Blue Sea | 1999
- Downhill | 2020
- The Family Stone | 2005
- The Final Conflict | 1981
- Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within | 2001
- Flatliners | 1990
- Friends With Money | 2006
- Friendsgiving | 2020
- Frozen River | 2008
- Get Low | 2010
- Geostorm | 2017
- Garfield | 2004
- GirlInterrupted | 1999
- Goodbye Lover | 1999
- The Holiday | 2006
- Inferno | 2016
- In Time | 2011
- Kollek | 1995
- Land Ho! | 2014
- The Last Duel | 2021
- Madea’s Big Happy Family | 2011
- Man on a Ledge | 2012
- The Marine 4: Moving Target | 2015
- Men In Black | 1997
- Men In Black II | 2002
- Men In Black 3 | 2012
- Miracle On 34th Street | 1947
- Miracle on 34th Street | 1994
- The Mistle-Tones | 2012
- The Nutcracker | 1993
- The Omen | 1976
- Omen IV: The Awakening | 1991
- The Other Woman | 2014
- Outbreak | 1995
- Pacific Rim | 2013
- The Personal History Of David Copperfield | 2020
- Poseidon | 2006
- Reporting For Christmas
- The Sandlot | 1993
- Saving Silverman | 2001
- Sea Fever | 2019
- Second Best | 1994
- Shallow Hal | 2001
- Space Jam | 1996
- Space Jam: A New Legacy | 2021
- Tigerland | 2000
- Trance | 2011
- Twister | 1996
- The Waterboy | 1998
- The Wedding Planner | 2001
- The Wedding Singer | 2005
November 2
- Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9
- Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1
- The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After
- Pam’s Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2
- A Christmas Frequency | 2023
- A Country Christmas Story | 2013
- Becoming Santa | 2011
- Christmas Ever After | 2020
- Christmas Love Letter | 2019
- Every Day is Christmas | 2018
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance | 2023
- Merry Liddle Christmas | 2019
- Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding | 2020
- Reporting For Christmas | 2023
- Sweet Mountain Christmas | 2019
- Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5
November 3
- Quiz Lady: Film Premiere
- L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8
November 4
- Kids Vs. Aliens | 2022
November 5
- God’s Time | 2022
November 6
- JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries
November 7
- Edge of Tomorrow | 2014
November 8
- Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB)
- Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1
November 9
- The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8
- The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere
- Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4
- The League | 2023
- Mavka: The Forest Song | 2023
November 10
- Fool’s Paradise | 2023
- One True Loves | 2023
November 11
- Central Intelligence | 2016
November 13
- The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere
November 14
- FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
November 15
- Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries
- Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1
- To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6
- The China Hustle | 2017
- Journey To The West | 2013
- Monsters | 2010
- Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut | 2013
- Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut | 2013
- Red Cliff | 2008
- What Just Happened | 2008
- White Bird In A Blizzard | 2014
November 16
- Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries
November 17
- The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries
- Black Ice | 2022
November 20
- Spellbound: Season 1B
- Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries
- My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED)
- The Last Rider | 2022
November 21
- Obituary: Complete Season 1
November 22
- FX’s Fargo: Year 5 Premiere
November 23
- Elf | 2003
- Four Christmases | 2008
- Fred Claus | 2007
- Jack Frost | 1998
- Master Gardener | 2022
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation | 1989
- The Polar Express | 2004
November 24
- Consecration | 2023
- Life of the Party | 2018
November 26
- Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series
November 28
- Katak the Brave Beluga | 2023
November 29
- The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1
- El Encargado: Complete Season 2
- Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21
- Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin
November 30
- Wild Crime: Complete Season 3
- A Timeless Christmas
- Christmas Comes Twice
- Christmas Under the Stars
- Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
- Compassionate Spy | 2022
- Five Star Christmas
- It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
- Jingle Bell Bride
- Live: Live Event Special – Grand Parade Dia de los Muertos (2023)
Leaving Hulu – November 2023
November 2
- Ready Player One | 2018
November 3
- A Walk to Remember | 2002
November 8
- Mad Max: Fury Road | 2015
November 14
- A Long Way Down | 2014
- Blade Of The Immortal | 2017
- Cocaine Cowboys | 2006
- Cocaine Cowboys 2 | 2008
- Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded | 2014
- Georgia Rule | 2007
- Point Break | 2015
- The Seat Filler | 2004
- November 15
- Johnny English Strikes Again | 2018
November 18
- Sliding Doors | 1998
November 21
- The Intern | 2015
November 22
- Every Other Holiday | 2018
November 24
- Christmas Perfection | 2018
November 30
- 50 First Dates | 2004
- A Dangerous Method | 2011
- Annabelle | 2014
- Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead | 2007
- Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
- Belle | 2014
- Breaking Up | 1997
- Chronicle | 2012
- The Cookout | 2004
- The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008
- Damsels In Distress | 2012
- Dance With Me | 1998
- Darling Companion | 2012
- Die Hard | 1988
- Doctor Sleep | 2019
- Dragonball: Evolution | 2009
- Easy A | 2010
- Exorcism Of Emily Rose | 2005
- The Good Son | 1993
- Good Kids | 2016
- The Guilty | 2018
- HailCaesar! | 2016
- The Holiday | 2006
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs | 2009
- It (Stephen King’s) | 1990
- It Chapter Two | 2019
- Johnson Family Vacation | 2004
- Just Married | 2003
- Larry Crowne | 2011
- The Last King of Scotland | 2006
- The Lego Ninjago Movie | 2017
- Love & Other Drugs | 2010
- Machine Gun Preacher | 2011
- Midnight In Paris | 2011
- Moscow On The Hudson | 1984
- Murder on the Orient Express | 2017
- The Omen | 2006
- The Princess Diaries | 2001
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement | 2004
- Pulling Strings | 2013
- The Punisher | 2004
- The Pursuit of Happyness | 2006
- Punisher: War Zone | 2008
- The Quarry | 2020
- Rambo: Last Blood | 2019
- Raising Arizona | 1987
- The Transporter | 2002
- Transporter 2 | 2005
- Transporter 3 | 2008
- True Lies | 1994
- Saw | 2004
- Saw 2 | 2005
- Saw 3 | 2006
- Saw 4 | 2007
- Saw 5 | 2008
- Saw 6 | 2009
- Saw: The Final Chapter | 2010
- Shaun Of The Dead | 2004
- Sleepless in Seattle | 1993
- Star Trek | 2009
- We Bought a Zoo | 2011
- Wild Hogs | 2007