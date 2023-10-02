Hannah also meets a support group who are all coping with the same condition. They are keeping their own appendages at bay by drugging them and locking them up, and they advise Hannah to do the same. It seems that Appendage is attempting to use this as a metaphor for substance abuse, but it is never said outright.

A member of the group, Claudia (Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire), confides in Hannah that she once engaged with her appendage and found it could predict the future. Uncertain, Hannah tries engaging with her monster to see if it has the same psychic power, only for it to overwhelm her and take over her life when she runs out of drugs. Claudia had already been replaced by her own appendage; it was all a trick.

In fact, the entire support group is made up of grown parasites who have replaced their hosts. They have discovered that they can dispense with their hosts and feed on others by exploiting their worst experiences, then sucking the life out of them when they react to the attack. Meanwhile, Hannah’s monster – now a glossy, adult-sized version of her – goes about impressing her boss and flirting with her neglected boyfriend.

Esther notices that the more confident version of Hannah doesn’t have her matching tattoo, and figures out that something bad has happened to her. She rescues Hannah and, after Hannah has regained her strength, they both set about capturing the monster and saving Kaelin, who is in danger of being killed by it. This explores themes about the destructive nature of substance abuse within our relationships, and fears that our problems could become such a burden to our loved ones that they ultimately destroy them.

Appendage Ending and Meaning Explained

Hannah drugs “Claudia”, and severs the draining mechanism between her monster and Kaelin. The monster, unfulfilled, reacts by telling Hannah it hopes she dies. Hannah tells the monster that it’s just not going to happen, and that it’s time to “get used to each other.” At this point, Hannah kisses the monster, and promises that she will take care of it. The monster begins to physically degrade.

Hannah has successfully taken her power back from the darkness that was overwhelming her. Esther says the “perfect” version of Hannah could never truly be her. It will never have the depth, thoughtfulness, and sweetness that Hannah has. She is more self-aware and considered after so many years of coping with her doubts, anxiety and depression, and Kaelin and Esther love her for who she is. Hannah has realized that her pervasive feelings of brokenness are never really going to go away – she must continue to confront them and learn to live with them. It will be a work in progress, but she has begun the journey.