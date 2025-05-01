Hulu New Releases: May 2025

The Hulu original Nine Perfect Strangers returns for a second season on May 21 and follows a brand new cast of characters as they venture to the Austrian Alps seeking guidance from the mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman). This season’s cast includes Murray Bartlett, Christine Baranski, Annie Murphy, Mark Strong, King Princess, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Henry Golding.

A brand new FX original comedy Adults joins the Hulu library on May 29 with the entire season dropping at once. This show follows a group of twenty-something housemates as they navigate adulthood together.

Rogue One and the original Star Wars trilogy are coming to Hulu on May 1, just in time for Star Wars day on May the 4th. The Mission Impossible franchise also has a number of movies arriving this month with Mission Impossible I-III dropping on May 1 and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation following on May 13.

Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in May.