Hulu New Releases: May 2025
Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 and the FX comedy Adults are among Hulu's new offerings this month
The Hulu original Nine Perfect Strangers returns for a second season on May 21 and follows a brand new cast of characters as they venture to the Austrian Alps seeking guidance from the mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman). This season’s cast includes Murray Bartlett, Christine Baranski, Annie Murphy, Mark Strong, King Princess, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Henry Golding.
A brand new FX original comedy Adults joins the Hulu library on May 29 with the entire season dropping at once. This show follows a group of twenty-something housemates as they navigate adulthood together.
Rogue One and the original Star Wars trilogy are coming to Hulu on May 1, just in time for Star Wars day on May the 4th. The Mission Impossible franchise also has a number of movies arriving this month with Mission Impossible I-III dropping on May 1 and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation following on May 13.
Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in May.
May 1
Alone Australia: Complete Season 1
The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2
Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2
James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1
Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere
Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22
Alienoid (2022)
Alienoid 2 (2024)
Anaconda (1997)
Anaconda En Espanol (1997)
Attack The Block (2011)
Attack the Block En Espanol (2011)
Austenland (2013)
Austenland En Espanol (2013)
Babylon A.D. (2008)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Bad Teacher En Espanol (2011)
Basic (2003)
Basic En Espanol (2003)
Battle of the Year (2013)
Battle Of The Year En Espanol (2013)
The Childe (2023)
Con Air (1997)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Deliver Us From Evil (2020)
Enemy Of The State (1998)
Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)
The 5th Wave (2016)
The 5th Wave En Espanol (2016)
The Guardian (2006)
Georgia Rule (2007)
The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil (2019)
Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
Horrible Bosses (2011)
Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)
The Infiltrator (2016)
The Insider (1999)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol (2013)
Joy (2015)
The King’s Man (2021)
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Little Fockers (2010)
The Negotiator (1998)
The Power Of One (1992)
Maid in Manhattan (2002)
Maid in Manhattan En Espanol (2002)
Man on Fire (2004)
The Marine (2006)
Meet the Fockers (2004)
Meet the Parents (2000)
Meet the Spartans (2008)
Mission: Impossible (1996)
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol (2011)
Mission: Impossible II (2000)
Mission: Impossible II En Espanol (2000)
Mission: Impossible III (2006)
Mission: Impossible III En Espanol (2006)
Once (2007)
Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
Prospect (2018)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty (2013)
Sex Tape (2014)
Sex Tape En Espanol (2014)
Shadow (2018)
Spy (2015)
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)
Street Kings (2008)
Stuber (2019)
Super Troopers 2 (2018)
Take Me Home Tonight (2011)
Tears of the Sun (2003)
That’s My Boy (2012)
The Villainess (2017)
The Wailing (2016)
The Witch: Subversion (2018)
The Witch 2: The Other One (2022)
Tropic Thunder (2008)
Waitress (2007)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
May 2
Pita Hall: Film Premiere
Decision to Leave (2022)
Harbin (2024)
The Last Word (2017)
72 Hours (2024)
May 3
Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 13
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 10
Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 3
Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 2
Escape (2024)
Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much (2023)
May 4
Insidious: The Red Door (2023)
Insidious: The Red Door En Espanol (2023)
May 7
Kun by Agüero: Complete Limited Series (SUBBED)
May 8
Vanderpump Villa: Complete Season 2
Alone Australia: Complete Season 2
Find My Country House: Australia: Complete Season 1
New House No Debt: Complete Season 1
60 Days In: Complete Season 9
Pil’s Adventures (2021)
May 9
The UnXplained: Complete Season 7
Summer of 69: Film Premiere
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
Commando (1985)
The Damned (2024)
Hitman (2007)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
Men Of Honor (2000)
The Thin Red Line (1998)
The Transporter (2002)
Transporter 2 (2005)
May 10
Expedition Unknown: Complete Season 6
How It’s Made: Complete Season 21
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 2
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 1
Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Scorned: Love Kills: Complete Season 2
Blonde and Blonder (2008)
Strangerland (2015)
Trust (2010)
Vengeance: A Love Story (2017)
War Inc. (2008)
May 12
I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Hells Paradise: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
SHANGRILA FRONTIER: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
May 13
Not Others: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Good Bad Things (2023)
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation En Espanol (2015)
Not Others (2023)
May 15
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Premiere
Beach Hunters: Complete Season 7
Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
Container Homes: Complete Season 1
Curb Appeal: Complete Season 25
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 4-5
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5
Extreme Homes: Complete Season 5
Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 10 and 14
Island Life: Complete Seasons 19 and 20
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3
My Strange Addiction: Complte Season 5 and 6
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 9
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Complete Season 7
Tanked: Complete Seasons 13-15
The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 4
Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 2
Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 24
May 16
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special (2025)
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 4 Premiere
Crossroads (2002)
The Last Breath (2025)
May 17
Death by Fame: Complete Season 1
Destinations of the Damned With Zak Bagans: Complete Season 1
Expedition X: Complete Season 6-7
Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 1-3
Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (2018)
Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time (2019)
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (2020)
Zarna Garg: One in a Billion (2023)
May 20
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)
Night Call (2024)
May 21
Nine Perfect Strangers: Season 2 Premiere
Nine Puzzles: Series Premiere
May 22
Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service: Series Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 20
Intervention: Complete Season 25
Jump!: Complete Season 1
Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes: Complete Season 1
Taken in Plain Sight (2024)
May 23
The Last Showgirl (2024)
May 24
BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Anderson V. Burrell: Complete Season 4
Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 3
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home: Complete Season 1
Gold Rush: Complete Season 1
Homestead Rescue: Complete Season 12
May 25
How to Please a Woman (2022)
May 27
Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy: Complete Season 1
Re: Zero: Complete Season 1
Tower of God: Complete Season 1
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (2024)
May 29
Adults: Complete Season 1
The Silencing (2020)
May 30
Into the Deep (2024)
Rickey Smiley: Untitled (2025)
May 31
House Hunters: Complete Season 253
House Hunters International: Complete Season 18
Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 24
Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1
Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
Leanne Morgan: So Yummy (2018)
Leaving Hulu – May 2025
May 3
Both Sides of the Blade (2022)
May 4
Last Survivors (2022)
May 8
The Last Warrior (2022)
May 10
Bar Fight! (2022)
Murder at Yellowstone City (2022)
May 11
A Cops and Robbers Story (2020)
Italian Studies (2021)
May 12
Not Going Quietly (2021)
May 13
The Capote Tapes (2019)
May 14
All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop and Skateboarding (1987-1997) (2021)
May 16
Kandahar (2023)
Sundown (2021)
The Immaculate Room (2022)
May 17
Slash/Back (2022)
May 19
President (2021)
May 25
A Taste of Hunger (2021)
May 27
The Requin (2022)
May 28
Intrigo: Death Of An Author (2018)
May 31
Gamestop: Rise of the Players (2022)
Mob Land (2023)
The Last Tourist (2021)
Try Harder! (2021)