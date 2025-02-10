Mission: Impossible Final Reckoning Trailer Has a Mysterious Callback to the First Movie

So if Krieger’s long gone, then why is Ethan staring at his knife? The simple answer ties into a casting announcement from 2023, when director Christopher McQuarrie revealed that Rolf Saxon would return as William Donloe, the beleaguered CIA analyst present during the first movie’s heist. In fact, McQuarrie revealed that Donloe, a computer expert, was transferred to Alaska after the IMF team broke into the computer room under his watch.

The original break-in sequence ends with Krieger dropping a knife, which lands on Donloe’s table, where the analyst finds it. Given that Donloe is something of a computer expert and that Dead Reckoning – Part One and The Final Reckoning pit Hunt and co. against a rogue AI called the Entity, the knife sure feels like a warning for the IMF. Donloe may be telling Ethan that he created the Entity as revenge for them making him throw up a bunch way back in the first film.

Neat callback, yes, but… that feels pretty anticlimactic for the true villain behind the last two Mission: Impossible movies. After all, Donloe was mostly a comedic character, a guy who kept puking when he tried to return to his office. He doesn’t scream author of all your pain.

Could the knife actually point to its original owner, Krieger? Yes, it sure looked like Krieger blew up in the first movie, but we didn’t actually see a body. And with the exception of Jim Phelps, Krieger would be a great way to tie up the series by going back to the beginning. It’s also worth mentioning that this is the same style knife used to kill members of Ethan’s original IMF team in the first film, which makes its return in the new sequel all the more ominous. Is Krieger back to finish the job?

We’ll find out what’s what when Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits theaters on May 23.