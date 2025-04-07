Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer Teases Stunt to End All Stunts

Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed every entry since 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, may not have the same bonafides as Bird, but he’s followed the animator’s lead, clearly conveying to the audience the size of the obstacle that Hunt faces, the difficulty Cruise has in performing the stunt, and moments of humor to keep things feeling human and, therefore, vulnerable.

Take the sky-diving stunt from McQuarrie’s second outing in the franchise, Fallout (2018). Before the stunt begins, the movie stops to explain the stakes, with Hunt describing the process of the stunt to Walker (Henry Cavill), and to us viewers. The camera operators working with Cruise jump out first, and their cameras help us viewers understand the spacial relationships, even as Hunt falls through the air. We know how far away Hunt and Walker are from the plane, how far away they are from one another, and (thanks also to an incessant warning voice) how far away they are from the ground. So when Hunt makes it over to Walker, reattaches the oxygen hose, and releases the parachute just in time, we feel thrilled because we understood the stakes all the way through.

Of course, the Final Reckoning trailer doesn’t include all of that detail. It opens and closes with clips of Ethan hanging off of biplanes. The dialogue in the middle mostly consists of established characters, mostly Henry Czerny’s Kittiridge and Ving Rhames‘s Luther, and new characters — including those played by Nick Offerman, Holt McCallany, Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, and Severance‘s Tramell Tillman — intoning cryptic statements about Hunt’s importance.

Yet, there is a bit of a story to the plane stunts as presented in the trailer. The very fact that we start with Hunt on a red plane and then watch him hanging onto a yellow plane, one about to go into a barrel roll, tells us that he’s going to go from one to the other at some point.

Why? Doesn’t really matter. How? Well, that’s why we go to the theater.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning launches into theaters on May 23, 2025.