Hulu New Releases: March 2023

Hulu’s list of new releases for March 2023 features an event long in the making.

On March 6, History of the World, Part II will finally arrive more than 40 years after Mel Brooks’ classic comedy History of the World, Part I. first premiered. Of course, Brooks never had any intention of adding future parts to his ahistorical film, but that yet makes the arrival of Part II so many years later even funnier. Described as a four-night comedy event, History of the World, Part II will release two episodes a day through March 9. Brooks returns to write and executive produce this series and will star alongside Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and Ike Barinholtz. Guest stars include…everyone. Basically just everyone.

Also premiering in March on Hulu are some (more historically sound) docuseries. National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo arrives on March 2. That will be followed by FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater on March 10 and The Lesson is Murder on March 23. Rounding out Hulu’s TV options this month is FX’s adaptation of Charlies Dickens’ Great Expectations on March 26.

There aren’t many heavy hitters on the movie side of things. The Ridley Scott-produced Boston Strangler on March 17 should be interesting. Fresh library titles include The Departed, Groundhog Day, and The Shape of Water on March 1 and the Academy Award-nominated Triangle of Sadness on March 3.