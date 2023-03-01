Hulu New Releases: March 2023
We have a list of the new Hulu movies and shows arriving in March 2023 including History of the World, Part II.
Hulu’s list of new releases for March 2023 features an event long in the making.
On March 6, History of the World, Part II will finally arrive more than 40 years after Mel Brooks’ classic comedy History of the World, Part I. first premiered. Of course, Brooks never had any intention of adding future parts to his ahistorical film, but that yet makes the arrival of Part II so many years later even funnier. Described as a four-night comedy event, History of the World, Part II will release two episodes a day through March 9. Brooks returns to write and executive produce this series and will star alongside Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and Ike Barinholtz. Guest stars include…everyone. Basically just everyone.
Also premiering in March on Hulu are some (more historically sound) docuseries. National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo arrives on March 2. That will be followed by FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater on March 10 and The Lesson is Murder on March 23. Rounding out Hulu’s TV options this month is FX’s adaptation of Charlies Dickens’ Great Expectations on March 26.
There aren’t many heavy hitters on the movie side of things. The Ridley Scott-produced Boston Strangler on March 17 should be interesting. Fresh library titles include The Departed, Groundhog Day, and The Shape of Water on March 1 and the Academy Award-nominated Triangle of Sadness on March 3.
Here is everything else coming to Hulu this month.
Hulu New Releases – March 2023
March 1
Wreck: Complete Season 1
30 Days Of Night (2007)
Anastasia (1997)
Anonymous (2011)
Another Earth (2011)
Armored (2009)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
At Any Price (2013)
Baby’s Day Out (1994)
Broken Arrow (1996)
Casa De Mi Padre (2012)
Commando (1985)
The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)
Dangerous Beauty (1998)
The Departed (2006)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)
Firehouse Dog (2007)
Glory (1989)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Hitman (2007)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)
The Ides Of March (2011)
In Her Shoes (2005)
In The Cut (2003)
Just Go With It (2011)
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
L.A. Confidential (1997)
Love And Basketball (2000)
Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
Rio (2011)
The Shack (2017)
The Shape Of Water (2017)
Self/Less (2015)
Siberia (2018)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Son Of God (2014)
Takers (2010)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
Third Person (2014)
The Town (2010)
Unstoppable (2010)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
The Wife (2018)
March 2
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5
National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo: Special Premiere
Bobby Flay: Special
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
Next Exit (2022)
March 3
Gulmohar (2023)
Triangle of Sadness (2022)
Waiting… (2005)
March 6
History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event
Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)
March 7
Rabbit Academy (2022)
March 8
Among the Shadows (2019)
March 9
Farmer Wants a Wife: Series Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Premiere
Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 13
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3
The Inhabitant (2022)
March 10
UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1
FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: Two-Part Documentary
Watcher (2022)
March 12
Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream
March 13
On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream
On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream
The Oscars
March 15
My Family: Series Premiere
Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
Love, Diana: Complete Season 1
Ryan’s World Specials: Complete Seasons 7-11
Bad Therapy (2020)
Bayou Caviar (2018)
Changeland (2019)
Flux Gourmet (2022)
In The Fade (2017)
Serena (2014)
Wetlands (2017)
You Laugh But It’s True (2011)
March 16
National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold: Special Premiere
Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 2
Intervention: Complete Season 3
The Killing: Complete Season 1
The Private Voice of Hitler: Special
I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)
Official Competition (2021)
There There (2022)
March 17
Boston Strangler (2023)
Good Trouble: Season 5 Premiere
Rubikon (2022)
Summit Fever (2022)
March 20
Inu-Oh (2021)
March 22
Rūrangi: Complete Season 2
March 23
The Lesson is Murder: Complete Docuseries
Digging for the Truth: Complete Season 1
Call Jane (2022)
March 24
Up Here: Complete Season 1
The Estate (2022)
Philomena (2013)
March 26
FX’s Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere
March 28
Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2 (DUBBED)
March 29
Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2
Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)
March 30
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6
RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 9
The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig: Complete Season 6
Hunt (2022)
March 31
Killing Gunther (2017)
Rye Lane (2023)
Leaving Hulu – March 2023
March 3
Stratton (2017)
March 7
Among the Shadows (2019)
Half Magic (2018)
March 14
The Burning Plain (2008)
Europa Report (2013)
Frontera (2014)
The Good Doctor (2011)
I Melt With You (2011)
Love, Simon (2018)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
Two Lovers (2008)
World’s Greatest Dad (2009)
The Wrecking Crew (2008)
March 15
I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)
March 21
The Jesus Music (2021)
March 24
Mfkz (2018)
March 25
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
March 29
Flawless (2007)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
March 30
Enough Said (2013)
Runner Runner (2013)
Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
March 31
The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)
A Troll in Central Park (1994)
Awakenings (1990)
Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
Casese Quien Pueda (2015)
The Company You Keep (2013)
Couples Retreat (2009)
Dante’s Peak (1997)
Dear White People (2014)
Empire Records (1995)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)
Gamer (2009)
Happy Gilmore (1996)
He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
Heat (1995)
Home Alone (1990)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
Home Alone 3 (1997)
Irrational Man (2015)
Just Go With It (2011)
The King Of Comedy (1983)
Kingdom Come (2001)
Ladrones (2015)
The Last Circus (2010)
The Last Days On Mars (2013)
Like Mike (2002)
Little Manhattan (2005)
Man Up (2015)
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns (2001)
The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)
One Fine Day (1996)
Only You (1994)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Predestination (2015)
The Prestige (2006)
Pride (2007)
Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)
Real Steel (2011)
The Rider (2018)
S.W.A.T. (2003)
Someone Like You (2001)
Spider-Man (2002)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Spy Next Door (2010)
Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)
Superbad (2007)
Take Shelter (2011)
This Christmas (2007)
Todo Incluido (2008)
Training Day (2001)
Truth (2015)
The Wave (2015)
The Way Way Back (2013)
Zeros And Ones (2021)
Zombieland (2009)