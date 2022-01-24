Mel Brooks Recalls Alfred Hitchcock’s Unique Review of High Anxiety

Luckily for all audiences, that isn’t how it turned out. Hitchcock was immediately flattered to have Brooks’ attention this late in his career, especially after seeing Blazing Saddles, which Hitch reportedly told Brooks was “miraculously funny.” They met for an extravagantly decadent lunch. It turned out to be the first of many weekly meetings, as Hitchcock gave acute notes and suggestions to Brooks throughout the pre-production process. Hitchcock even pitched a dryly amusing sequence that did not end up in the finished film.

Wrote Brooks, “He told me the following: ‘Our hero is running from someone who’s trying to kill him. He’s running full tilt, full speed. The killer is right behind him and closing in. He comes to a dock and sees a ferry. The space between the ferry and the dock is about eight feet. He leaps with all his might and comes crashing to the deck of the ferry. He just makes it. But unfortunately, instead of going out, the ferry is coming in.’”

It reads like a darkly acerbic visual gag that could fit into one of Hitchcock’s own movies. According to Brooks, however, it was too expensive to shoot. Nevertheless, Brooks still went out and shot a funny movie in his own style, all while emulating some of the best scenes in Hitchcock’s legendary career. The shower scene from Psycho (1960) is enacted with a disgruntled bellboy and Brooks’ dad body standing in for Janet Leigh; the violent death heard over a phone from Dial M for Murder (1954) is turned into a case of mistaken-kink as Madeline Kahn interprets the choking sound as a welcome come-on; and the ending of Vertigo (1958) is arguably improved upon when Cloris Leachman flies from the bell tower like she’s Wicked Witch of the West.

Germs of many of these scenes began incubating in Hitchcock’s office, but when Brooks came back with a finished film that was constantly being rewritten, he still was anxious to get the master’s final review after the film opened in December 1977. That same month, Hitchcock attended the premiere, sitting next to Brooks for the entirety of the film.

“I had my own high anxiety awaiting his reaction,” Brooks recalled. “He didn’t laugh. He just sat and he watched. He only broke up once. When the birds let go and plastered me with their droppings, then I could see his shoulders shaking. When the film was over, he got up and walked out. He didn’t say he liked the picture. He didn’t say he hated the picture. He didn’t say anything. He just left.”

Brooks was devastated. He needn’t have been.