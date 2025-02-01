Hulu New Releases: February 2025
Hulu is the place to be for reality TV and romantic movies this month with The Kardashians and Crazy, Stupid, Love among the streamer's new releases this February
Hulu is once again is the place to be for reality TV this month. Hulu original The Kardashians returns for season 6 on Feb. 6 following the famous family as they go about their lives. A number of reality shows under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella also join Hulu this month with new seasons of shows like Cake Wars, Dr. Pimple Popper, and Supermarket Stakeout joining the library.
There are also a lot of rom-coms and romance movies coming to Hulu this month if you’re looking for Valentine’s Day plans. Easy A, Date Night, Just My Luck, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Notebook, You’ve Got Mail, and Crazy, Stupid, Love are only a few of the long list of offerings romance fans have to look forward to.
Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in February.
Hulu New Releases – February 2025
February 1
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)
Boruto: Episodes 211-293 (DUBBED)
Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny: Complete Season 1
MeganPlays: Play It Peachy: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden: Episodes 474-485 (DUBBED)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Are We There Yet? En Español (2005)
The Art of Self-Defense (2019)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Billy Madison (1995)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Date Movie (2006)
Diana and Roma’s Magical Mermaid Tales! (2025)
Diana’s Popstar Princess Adventure (2025)
Easy A (2010)
First Daughter (2004)
The Fortress (2021)
Fortress: Sniper’s Eye (2022)
GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza (2025)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
Hope Floats (1998)
Isle Of Dogs (2018)
Jack And Jill (2011)
Just Married (2003)
Just My Luck (2006)
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)
Land of the Lost (2009)
The Last Song (2010)
Life or Something Like It (2002)
Man on Fire (1987)
Mona Lisa Smile (2003)
Monster In-Law (2005)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
The Mummy (2017)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
My Name Is Khan (2010)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)
Nightride (2021)
No Strings Attached (2011)
Nomadland (2021)
The Notebook (2004)
Our Beautiful Black Hair (2025)
Say Anything (1989)
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
The Switch (2010)
Taken (2008)
Taken 3 (2015)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)
Thank You For Smoking (2006)
There’s Something About Mary (1998)
Titanic (1997)
Total Recall (2012)
Touch Of Pink (2004)
Truth (2015)
27 Dresses (2008)
Ultraviolet (2006)
Wendy (2020)
What Happens In Vegas (2008)
What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
When In Rome (2010)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Win Win (2011)
You Again (2010)
You’ve Got Mail (1998)
February 3
New York Undercover: Complete Seasons 1-4
Kill (2023)
February 4
Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert: Complete Season 1
Sistas: Complete Seasons 1-5
The Oval: Complete Seasons 1-3
Warning (2021)
February 5
My Best Friend’s An Animal: Series Premiere
In the Summers (2024)
February 6
The Kardashians: Season 6 Premiere
Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4
Secrets of the Hells Angels: Complete Season 1
The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story
February 7
Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage (2017)
Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017)
Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show (2013)
Beloved (1998)
Black Nativity (2013)
Brown Sugar (2002)
Fresh Kills (2023)
He Got Game (1998)
I Think I Love My Wife (2007)
Just Wright (2010)
Winner (2024)
February 10
Another Round (2020)
The Atlanta Child Murders (2000)
Endings, Beginnings (2019)
Happy Valley (2014)
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1965)
So Undercover (2012)
February 11
Kelsey Cook: Mark Your Territory (2023)
Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1
Omni Loop (2024)
Rise of the Footsolider (2021)
February 12
Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida): Two-Episode Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)
February 13
SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius: Documentary Premiere
Einstein Challenge: Complete Season 1
How Disney Built America: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 17
February 14
Baggage Claim (2013)
The Fault In Our Stars (2014)
Great Expectations (1998)
February 15
Cake Wars: Complete Season 6
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 10-11
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 3-4
Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 3-4
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 101
Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1
The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 3
Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 7
Most Terrifying Places in America: Complete Season 2
My 600-lb Life: Complete Seasons 4-5
My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 2-3
NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Seasons 3-4
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 8-9
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 4-5
Tanked: Complete Seasons 1, 5 and 8
February 16
The Night Before (2015)
February 18
The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: Complete S1
Bad Genius (2024)
February 20
Pawn Stars Do America: Complete Season 2
The UnXplained Special Presentation: Complete Season 1B
The UnXplained: Mysteries of the Universe: Complete Season 1
Have You Seen My Son? (2024)
February 21
Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate: Special Premiere
Things Will Be Different (2024)
February 24
Posso entrare? An Ode to Naples (2023)
February 25
Ghostlight (2024)
February 26
Shoresy: Complete Season 4
Big George Foreman (2023)
February 27
Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke: Complete Limited Series
Customer Wars: Complete Season 4
The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 6
February 28
Dead Money (2024)
Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me? (2015)
John Crist: I Got Questions (2015)
Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut (2024)
Nigel Ng: The Halyaa Special (2024)
Sebastian Maniscalco Presents – Pat McGann: When’s Mom Gonna Be Home? (2020)
Leaving Hulu – February 2025
February 3
Beans (2021)
The Beta Test (2021)
February 7
Flee (2021)
Spencer (2021)
February 11
Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)
Rogue Agent (2022)
February 14
Oscar Peterson: Black + White (2021)
Venus As a Boy (2021)
February 15
Titane (2021)
February 17
Hold Your Fire (2021)
Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time (2021)
The Feast (2021)
February 18
Spin me Round (2022)
To Catch A Killer (2023)
February 24
The Last Rite (2021)
February 25
Watcher (2022)
February 28
Moby Doc (2021)
The Big Scary ‘S’ Word (2020)
Savior for Sale (2021)
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (2017)
Shit & Champagne (2020)
Show Me the Picture (2019)