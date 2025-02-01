Hulu is once again is the place to be for reality TV this month. Hulu original The Kardashians returns for season 6 on Feb. 6 following the famous family as they go about their lives. A number of reality shows under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella also join Hulu this month with new seasons of shows like Cake Wars, Dr. Pimple Popper, and Supermarket Stakeout joining the library.

There are also a lot of rom-coms and romance movies coming to Hulu this month if you’re looking for Valentine’s Day plans. Easy A, Date Night, Just My Luck, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Notebook, You’ve Got Mail, and Crazy, Stupid, Love are only a few of the long list of offerings romance fans have to look forward to.

Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in February.

Hulu New Releases – February 2025

February 1

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

Boruto: Episodes 211-293 (DUBBED)

Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny: Complete Season 1

MeganPlays: Play It Peachy: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Episodes 474-485 (DUBBED)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Are We There Yet? En Español (2005)

The Art of Self-Defense (2019)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Billy Madison (1995)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Date Movie (2006)

Diana and Roma’s Magical Mermaid Tales! (2025)

Diana’s Popstar Princess Adventure (2025)

Easy A (2010)

First Daughter (2004)

The Fortress (2021)

Fortress: Sniper’s Eye (2022)

GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza (2025)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Hope Floats (1998)

Isle Of Dogs (2018)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Just Married (2003)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Land of the Lost (2009)

The Last Song (2010)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Man on Fire (1987)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Monster In-Law (2005)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

The Mummy (2017)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

My Name Is Khan (2010)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

Nightride (2021)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Nomadland (2021)

The Notebook (2004)

Our Beautiful Black Hair (2025)

Say Anything (1989)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

The Switch (2010)

Taken (2008)

Taken 3 (2015)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Titanic (1997)

Total Recall (2012)

Touch Of Pink (2004)

Truth (2015)

27 Dresses (2008)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Wendy (2020)

What Happens In Vegas (2008)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

When In Rome (2010)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Win Win (2011)

You Again (2010)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)