How Will HBO Max and Discovery+ Merge?

Ever since the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery was finalized in April 2022, there’s been speculation as to if and how the companies’ respective streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+ would coexist. Between the unceremonious cancelation of the upcoming HBO Max original movie Batgirl and the quiet removal of at least six HBO Max exclusive movies this week, people have been rightly skeptical of the direction Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is taking the company. While the Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 earnings call on Aug. 4 may not have answered all of our looming questions regarding the future of HBO Max and its extensive library of beloved movies and TV shows, we now have a somewhat better idea of what the company’s plans are.

For starters, HBO Max and Discovery+ will officially become one streaming service that is scheduled to launch in the U.S. in summer 2023. The company didn’t yet announce what this new service will be called or how much it will cost subscribers, but JB Perrete, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Interactive for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), did say that they are exploring ad-free and ad-supported options as well as a version that would be totally free but also ad-supported. But that still leaves the question of what will be on this new service when it launches next year?

During the call, Warner Bros. Discovery execs emphasized the brands, franchises, and series that they see value in. Among these are things you might expect like HBO, DC (specifically Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman), Game of Thrones, Shark Week, and the Mayor of Flavortown’s own Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. However, they’ve also decided that 90 Day Fiancé and its several spinoff series are now a “universe”. This isn’t to poke fun at anyone who enjoys these shows, but rather at the increasingly popular and increasingly unnecessary concept of labeling any series or movies that are connected as their own universe.

For franchises like Marvel and DC, who frequently explore the concept of the multiverse in their comic book source material, it totally makes sense. But for a series of reality shows centered around the marriage visa process? It just feels silly and forced. To top it all off, WBD still apparently considers The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to be an important and relevant franchise, despite the transphobic comments J.K. Rowling has made in recent years, and the lack of box office and critical success for the most recent Fantastic Beasts sequel, The Crimes of Grindelwald.