The Best Movies Streaming on Plex in August

Susanna White’s biographical western Woman Walks Ahead is set in 1890 and follows ​Caroline Weldon, played by Jessica Chastain, as she travels from New York City to the Dakotas to paint a portrait of Sitting Bull, played by Michael Greyeyes. In the process, Caroline is swept up in Lakota peoples’ struggle over the rights to their land. Chastain is as great as ever, but the real revelation is Greyeyes, who brings a sense of gravity, wisdom, and wry dignity to his portrayal of Sitting Bull. While the film struggles with traditional biopic hang-ups and some historical inaccuracies that simplify its story, there’s something inherently watchable about Chastain and Greyeyes’ chemistry.

Youth in Revolt

Coming off the heels of his success in films like Superbad and Juno, this Micheal Cera comedy vehicle was perhaps unfairly compared to the Judd Apatow comedy sensibility that was en vogue at the time of release but deserves a revisit. Based on C.D. Payne’s epistolary novel, Youth in Revolt is perhaps the most erudite teen sex comedy of its era. The film follows an intelligent 16-year-old Nick Twisp (Cera) who’s forced to move to a trailer park with his mother and her new boyfriend. There he meets Sheeni (Portia Doubleday), a sophisticated and advanced girl of his age. To win her affection, Nick creates a dangerous, yet worldly alter ego that causes trouble wherever he goes. Featuring a stellar supporting cast including Ray Liotta, Jean Smart, Steve Buscemi, and more, Youth in Revolt is a clever riff on the teen comedy that perfectly utilizes Cera’s comedic talents.

Saw

A truly groundbreaking mystery horror film, Saw spun off a franchise that got increasingly dunderheaded and convoluted, not to mention excessively gory, but the original was a twisty, cleverly nonlinear story that used a claustrophobic setting and a grimy David Fincher aesthetic to scare audiences silly. The story revolves around the Jigsaw Killer, a shadowy moralistic madman who tests his victims’ will to survive by forcing them into deadly “games” where they must inflict extreme physical pain upon themselves to live. The film helped launch the careers of horror maestro James Wann and writer Leigh Whannell and is one of the most profitable horror movies ever made. While many imitators took the wrong lessons from its success, Saw is a surprising thrill ride that shocks you right up until the credits roll.

Frank