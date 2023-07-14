What We Do in the Shadows Cast Break Down Their Season 5 Mall Adventure

As the actors enter the location shot, most of the action has already been specifically worked out. “The carousel riding was in the script,” Novak tells us, as are most of the set dialogue sequences. Demetriou agrees, adding “Like the whole show, there’s always a fully finished script, but the writers and the directors give us the space to try stuff if we’ve come up with something. Sometimes we don’t come up with anything. Kayvan always comes up with something, whether it makes it or not.”

Expanding on this, Natasia notes specific gags may make it into scenes if circumstances evoke spontaneous convulsion. “There’s always room to try stuff out, if you want to,” Demetriou says. “If you have an idea, they’re open to that. But we always have an amazing script to fall back on. Most of the time, they’re gonna be the better option.”

The production team is also open to impromptu shots using unexpected natural settings. As the vampires discover the magic of the mall, the crew is on the lookout for unexplored possibilities. “There is definitely some on-the-fly scouting to find things like, ‘Oh, that’d be a fun bit,’ so it’s a mixture,” Demetriou says. While the location shoots are mapped out by the script, some items scream to be played with. “They had the Teddy Bear factory set up, but then there were other bits that were fun to use.”

The more uncomfortable any character is in a setting, the funnier they turn out to be. Early in the episode, Nandor hypnotizes an entire sports arena to forget a simple clumsy misstep in the stands. The scene is one of the most populated sequences on the show, even if it is only used for a small insert gag.

“It was a basketball stadium, and they filled it with extras in a way that we hadn’t seen for two years,” Novak tells us. “It was a welcome return. You want to see these characters in populated, recognizable locations, in the way that we did with ‘Baron’s Night Out’ in the first season.”

“Baron’s Night Out” unleashed Baron Afanas (Doug Jones) onto the vast smorgasbord which is Staten Island by night. This is far more apparent in the second episode of the evening, “A Night Out with the Guys,” written by Paul Simms, and directed by Kyle Newacheck. The installment is a master work in crowd control and human settings run amok.