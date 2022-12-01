AMC’s Mayfair Witches Explores One of Anne Rice’s Most Complex Characters

Created by Michelle Ashford and showrunner Esta Spaulding (best known for creating On Becoming a God in Central Florida), season one of Mayfair Witches runs eight episodes. Set and filmed in New Orleans, with Mayfair House sitting in its historic Garden District, the most mysterious item in the house is a family curse.

“Lasher is a dark entity spirit that was conjured up by the first Mayfair Witch,” says the actor who plays him, Jack Huston. “It is inherited by the next in line.” The creation is altered from the book, and details are kept tightly under wraps, but the actor promises: “We’ve done something fun with it.”

Rice fans are possessive of her works and notoriously fierce when adaptations stray from the source material. Mayfair Witches promises it has not taken sinful liberties. “We’ve paid such respect to the novel but have room for artistic license,” says Huston.

The cast understands the significance of Rice’s works and takes pleasure in infecting a new audience. “Before there was Twilight, there was Anne Rice,” says Tongayi Chirisa. He plays Cyprian Wright, an amalgamation of two book characters affiliated with the ancient scholarly order of the Talamasca, Aaron, who studies the family, and Michael, who is a major catalyst for Rowan’s revelations in the first novel. “Cyprian’s mission is to observe supernatural events and only intervene if somebody is in trouble,” Chirisa says. “When Cyprian meets Rowan, they go through this journey of who she is.”

Rowan is one of Rice’s most complex and morally ambiguous characters, born with the gift of discernment. “This woman is really strong, empowered, and independent in her real life,” Daddario says. “But she is also a mess.”

The world of witchcraft accommodates all these qualities on the page, with room to grow. “It’s very female-centric and empowering,” Hamlin says. “Rice writes about these very powerful women who find their power, their inner strength, and that happens in this show.”