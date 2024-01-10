How Many Episodes of Echo Is Daredevil In?

Echo promised something different. Not only did the character Maya Lopez aka Echo spring from the Brian Michael Bendis and Ed Brubaker Daredevil comics that heavily inspired the Netflix Daredevil show, but Disney created a new banner for the series: Marvel Spotlight. With its TV-MA rating and its gritty, visceral trailer, Echo promised a proper return for Daredevil and Fisk.

First, the good news. Wilson Fisk is all over the five episodes of Echo. After Maya shoots Fisk at the end of Hawkeye, she returns to her Oklahoma hometown to recuperate. Fisk and his men follow her there, forcing Maya to make a difficult choice. Once again, D’Onofrio puts in a titanic performance as Fisk, an emotionally-stunted child in the body of a hulking man.

Now, the bad news. Matt Murdock does NOT follow Fisk and Maya to Oklahoma. Instead, he stays in Hell’s Kitchen. Now, Maya does drop by Hell’s Kitchen in the first episode, as part of a flashback of her early days working for Fisk. When she and some of Fisk’s men break up a rival gang’s hideout, Daredevil arrives in his signature red costume to battle with Maya.

The fight scene is great, the best of the series. Although it takes place in an open warehouse room, it has the feel of the classic hallway fights from the Netflix series, complete with long unbroken takes (with a few obvious cheats here and there). Even better, Daredevil uses his batons as whips or nunchucks as he does in the comics, making for a visually dynamic battle.

But after the fight ends, Daredevil disappears, never to return for the remaining four episodes. While Maya’s fight was enough to impress Fisk, directly leading to the position we find her in at the start of Hawkeye, it leaves us disappointed.