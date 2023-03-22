New Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos and Footage Hint at Unexpected Marvel Timeline

It also answers a question leftover from Marvel’s Hawkeye series, where the villainous Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) was apparently killed in cold blood by Echo (Alaqua Cox) during the finale. If Wilson Fisk is indeed dead how can he be a very alive menace in Born Again? Not dead yet, that’s how!

But! And this is a very important “but”. Many eagle-eyed fans have already pointed out that the very same Baptist Church has been showing the 2020 signage for quite some time. Google Maps indeed shows the board touting the exact same message way before filming started. Since we have also heard that Marvel’s Echo spinoff series will set up the events Daredevil: Born Again, and that project takes place in the current stage of the MCU timeline, perhaps we should not jump to the conclusion that Born Again is the tale of a mid-Blip Matt Murdock.

Or ….perhaps this could even be explained away as a flashback scene. We’ve already seen that Born Again will be including some of those. Previous images from the shoot have even teased a 1970s setting for one part of the story.

We shall have to wait and see. No doubt more instances of “perhaps”, “maybe”, and “hmm,” will be on the way, as further Daredevil: Born Again set photos flood in during the show’s production. Until next time!

Daredevil: Born Again has been created for Marvel by Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs). It stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk. Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, and Michael Gaston have also joined the cast in mysterious roles.