New Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos and Footage Hint at Unexpected Marvel Timeline
It appears that Matt Murdock is keeping the streets safe during The Blip in new photos and footage from the set of Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again. Or is he?
This article contains some MCU spoilers
Hello, and welcome to another edition of “trying to work out what Daredevil: Born Again will be about by examining all the set photos and footage coming out of the show’s ongoing NYC shoot”. As always, I’ll be your host, and today we’ll be taking a trip down (recent) memory lane, because some new images have got Marvel fans wondering whereabouts in the MCU’s timeline Born Again actually takes place.
The new pics show Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) strolling down a street wearing his iconic red glasses, and passing a Baptist Church. Nothing too fascinating about that, however, the bulletin board at the front of the church is dated March 15, 2020, aka the middle of The Blip, when half of the universe’s denizens were dust in the wind.
Now, a lot about setting Daredevil: Born Again during that point in the MCU timeline makes sense, given what we know so far. As so many Marvel characters were dusted during The Blip, Matt might find himself working alone without Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. Those characters’ respective actors from the Netflix version of Daredevil, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, are not thought to be returning for Disney+’s Born Again, so the show focusing on this era may explain their dusty absence.
It also answers a question leftover from Marvel’s Hawkeye series, where the villainous Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) was apparently killed in cold blood by Echo (Alaqua Cox) during the finale. If Wilson Fisk is indeed dead how can he be a very alive menace in Born Again? Not dead yet, that’s how!
But! And this is a very important “but”. Many eagle-eyed fans have already pointed out that the very same Baptist Church has been showing the 2020 signage for quite some time. Google Maps indeed shows the board touting the exact same message way before filming started. Since we have also heard that Marvel’s Echo spinoff series will set up the events Daredevil: Born Again, and that project takes place in the current stage of the MCU timeline, perhaps we should not jump to the conclusion that Born Again is the tale of a mid-Blip Matt Murdock.
Or ….perhaps this could even be explained away as a flashback scene. We’ve already seen that Born Again will be including some of those. Previous images from the shoot have even teased a 1970s setting for one part of the story.
We shall have to wait and see. No doubt more instances of “perhaps”, “maybe”, and “hmm,” will be on the way, as further Daredevil: Born Again set photos flood in during the show’s production. Until next time!
Daredevil: Born Again has been created for Marvel by Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs). It stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk. Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, and Michael Gaston have also joined the cast in mysterious roles.
Marvel has announced an early-2024 release window for the series, which will consist of a whopping 18 episodes.