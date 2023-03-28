Daredevil: Born Again Rumored to Give Kingpin Unexpected New Marvel Role

Everybody knows that Wilson Fisk is the Kingpin of Crime, not a legitimate business and political figure. I mean, it’s right there in his name! So when Vincent D’Onofrio made his surprise cameo in the finale of Hawkeye, it made sense. He was the menacing figure behind the tracksuit mafia who had been manipulating Maya Lopez aka Echo (Alaqua Cox) all along. And while his Tommy Bahama casual wear was quite a break from the dapper brute we got to know during three seasons of Daredevil on Netflix, he still felt like the same guy, a mobster whose social graces barely cover his criminal cruelty.

But the most recent set photos from the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again lend credence to long-held rumors that Fisk is giving up his life of crime in the new series, at least on the surface, to run for Mayor of New York City.

In one set of images, we see a crowd gathered in New York’s Times Square for New Years’ Eve celebrations. Among the revelers is a man holding a foam fist with the world “Fisk” in bold, capital letters (less pertinent, but interesting, are the celebratory doo-dads bearing the name of PymVanDyne, the company we met briefly in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

Another shot shows D’Onofrio’s Fisk standing in front of what may be a construction site (or a section of the city partitioned off for filming). Gone is the tan leisure wear he sported in Hawkeye, replaced by a more conservative suit combo. If one did not know the Kingpin as the Kingpin, they might mistake this well-dressed man as a respectable civil servant. And that may very well be the costume designer’s intention.