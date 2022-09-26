House of the Dragon: Larys Strong Is the Tyrion Lannister of His Day

This is a shocking turn of events, even for readers of George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, on which House of the Dragon is based. That book, which is a fictional history text about the Targaryen family written in the voice of an archmaester more than a century after the fact, is filled with innuendo and contradictory accounts of events (just like real history). And when it comes to the death of Lord Lyonel Strong and his oldest son, the cause of the fire remains one of the great mysteries in the lead-up to the Dance of the Dragons.

“The cause of the fire was never determined,” writes Martin’s archameaster Gyldayn. “Some put it down to simple mischance, whilst others muttered that Black Harren’s seat was cursed and brought only doom to any man who held it… Mushroom suggests that the Sea Snake [ Corlys Velaryon] was behind it, as an act of vengeance against the man who had cuckolded his son. Septon Eustace more plausibly suspects Prince Daemon, removing a rival for Princess Rhaenyra’s affections. Others have put forth the notion that Larys Clubfoot might have been responsible; with his father and elder brother dead, Larys Strong became the Lord of Harrenhal.”

After brushing past Larys, Martin’s alter-ego goes on to most strongly suggest in detail that King Viserys ordered the blaze, silencing the only man who could confess to being the father of Princess Rhaenyra’s illegitimate children. Of course, the House of the Dragon showrunners have already confirmed to us that other revelations made in their series to the Fire & Blood canon came from Martin. Historical accounts can be unreliable like that. Yet in this instance, the rather banal and bland motivations prescribed to Larys in the book, versus what we got on the screen, is striking.

House of the Dragon reaches for something much more, well, Shakespearean. Like the fictional version of Richard III, Larys was born with a deformity: his clubfoot is a pejorative for the twisted ankle he came out of the womb with. All his life he’s been called “Larys the Clubfoot.” Those words undoubtedly stung, just as being called a “demon monkey” gnawed at Tyrion. But unlike Tyrion, Larys reveals no wish to change folks’ minds; instead he is the soft-spoken and malevolent schemer of the Bard’s play.

As aforementioned, Richard III’s brother George was put to death before Richard’s reign. Yet in Richard III, the scheming Richard hires cutthroats to sneak into the Duke of Clarence’s bedroom—where they stab him to death.

This is hardly any different than Larys Strong employing three men from the Red Keep’s dungeons to burn his own older brother alive. And he does this not only for personal advancement but also as leverage. He now has what amounts to blackmail on a queen whose sense of moral superiority exists only in her own mind. He thus becomes her proxy and her only confidant going forward. Hence his long soliloquy about the horribleness of family… which sounds a little bit like an Elizabethan aside.