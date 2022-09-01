How a Deep Space Nine Villain Influenced Star Trek: Lower Decks

A live hunt is, of course, the ultimate game and it’s a challenge that has been at the forefront of Lower Decks showrunner Mike McMahan’s mind.

“I’ve been trying to bring Tossk from Deep Space Nine into my own Star Trek since Lower Decks season one” McMahan tells us. “In fact, I tried to bring him into Rick and Morty! But I think they eventually brought in a character inspired by him after we parted ways – which, of course, always happens.” (The Rick and Morty character McMahan is referring to is Mr. Always Wants to be Hunted.)

The Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode in question, “Captive Pursuit,” sees the reptilian Tosk docks at Deep Space Nine for repairs to his ship to evade the Hunters who pursue him. In the case of Lower Decks, Boimler plays the role of Tosk in this story.

As part of a realization that he needs to be more aggressive and bolder in his quest for promotion, Boimler volunteers to be the prey in a live hunt with a menacing-looking alien species without thinking of the consequences. It’s a hilarious sub-plot that not only recalls that DS9 episode but also puts it into a gaming context that fans can appreciate.

“I really wanted to get a Hunter on the ship. I loved Tosk.” McMahan says. Just to clarify, Mike is referring to the thrill of the hunt here, in that the real game (even though the show starts with a Klingon role-playing game!) is a a hunter, namely K’ranch, hunting Boimler like Tosk.

“I don’t know if this is an influence but I love Predator.” McMahan tells us. “And I don’t know if you’ve seen Prey but I love sci-fi hunt stories. They’re always great. The original Predator is my favorite version of that. Maybe Aliens but [it’s a] different vibe.”