How The Search for Spock and First Contact Influenced Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3

So, what about the Trek influences?

One obvious one is Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) working in a vineyard that his family owns, wearing an outfit that might have come straight from the closet of one Rene Picard. Oh, and he isn’t making wine with those grapes, folks. No, the Boimler Family knows that behind every good grape, there’s a raisin waiting to be born. Humorous touches like these resonate with those Next Generation style moments that reinforce feelings of family and friendship.

“Lower Decks is about friendship,” McMahan says. “But we really wanted to do a Star Trek III sort of mixed with First Contact and the whole idea of…seeing Earth as you come back to it.”

The First Contact and Star Trek III: The Search for Spock elements are definitely present. For example, Boimler is holding a Type-III phaser rifle – the same armament we saw in First Contact, while the hat that Tendy is wearing recalls the one worn by Zefram Cochrane in that film.

“I love Jonathan Frakes and First Contact is my favorite Star Trek movie,” McMahan says.

We see a change in character in Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) in this episode. She’s still rage-filled and enjoys breaking things but she has a definite sense of familial protectiveness in this episode coupled with her frustration and anger as she has to watch her mother be taken away in handcuffs to await trial for a crime that everyone knows she didn’t commit.