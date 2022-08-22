House of the Dragon Cast Break Down THAT Shocking Birth Scene

The irony that House of the Dragon appears poised to explore is that perhaps our modern understandings of patriarchal systems are still not that far removed from the medieval realm George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones lore fictionalizes. For instance, the book Fire & Blood, on which House of the Dragon is based, is written as a medieval historical text from the perspective of a male maester. Martin intentionally creates ambiguities and contradictions for the reader to interrogate and speculate on. However, when Emily Carey, who plays Alicent Hightower as a teenager in the new series, told San Diego Comic-Con that the series would present a more complicated portrait of her character than the villain insinuated about in the text, she got blowback on social media from presumably male Fire & Blood readers.

“I will say transparently that I got a huge amount of backlash from saying at the panel that Alicent is not the villain of the story,” Carey reveals when we sit down with her and Alcock. “I think people are expecting her to be this scheming woman, and I haven’t seen the episodes that [Olivia Cooke’s] in, but the Alicent I play, when we meet her, is a young girl, a product of the patriarchy being pushed and pulled by these men around her, and she’s confused. She’s often lost, and she’s just trying to make her way in this world.”

Indeed, much of the first House of the Dragon episode is centered on the friendship of Rhaenyra and Alicent, who seem preternaturally close. And one of the most useful creative tools for Carey during the making of the show is how she began creating a journal written from Alicent’s perspective about the events in the series. When we ask what is written there about Rhaenyra during the events of the first episode, Carey says:

“I think something we explored within the relationship between Alicent and Rhaenyra is their closeness, and sort of toeing the line between platonic and romantic—in the sense that these young women, girls even, are confused by their closeness but also blissfully unaware… so I definitely wrote a huge amount about her feelings toward Rhaenyra, this overwhelming adoration and love that she couldn’t quite fathom or put into words.”

And yet, both Alcock and Carey note the seeds of that relationship’s destruction are also laid in the first episode. Alcock describes this as due to an “internalized misogyny” that is already threading a line of jealousy between the pair. But the road to perdition becomes explicit at the end of the first episode. For Rhaenyra it is perhaps due to her father picking an ill-fated unborn child over her mother, and for Alicent it is because of her own father, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), beginning to push Alicent toward the grieving and widowed king as a form of temptation.

“We kind of leant into the confusion,” Carey says of developing that scene with Ifans and director Miguel Sapochnik, including how they filmed it four different ways. “Alicent doesn’t know what the implications are. Maybe she does; maybe she doesn’t; she’s not quite sure. But if she does understand, she definitely can’t comprehend them. So journaling for me helped lay that out.”