House of the Dragon Introduces Two of Its Most Tragic Characters

This article contains spoilers for future House of the Dragon events as depicted in Fire & Blood.

We’ve seen war turn brother against brother in the world of Westeros before, but House of the Dragon’s eighth episode introduced viewers to a new pair of siblings with a fan favorite story that ends in heartbreak. Arryk and Erryk Cargyll are identical twins from a small house in the crownlands outside of King’s Landing. In George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the Cargyll boys are members of Viserys’ Kingsguard who take opposite sides in the Dance of the Dragons’ war between Princess Rhaenyra’s blacks and Queen Allicent’s greens.

So identical, even their fellow Kingsguard couldn’t tell them apart, Arryk and Erryk seemed to have a loving relationship and were largely inseparable before civil war broke out. Both brothers saw a lot of the inner workings of the royal family because of their position and early on, it is clear that Erryk, at least, takes issue with Aegon II’s general whoring and behavior unfitting for a king.

Arryk seems a bit more apathetic to royalty and humankind’s general baser nature seems to care less for politics and more for the commonfolk’s concerns, like keeping the price of beer low. Ultimately, the two brothers will make their fateful choices and walk different roads in the war ahead before their paths will cross one last time and make sad history.