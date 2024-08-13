A History of TV Episode Leaks: House of the Dragon, Mad Men, and More

Even in the age of digital piracy and torrent sites, major television leaks aren’t terribly common. However, when they do happen, they can be harder to contain, especially in a time where people are able to post entire movies on X (formerly Twitter).

As hard as studios try to keep their intellectual property under wraps, sometimes there are still things that slip through the cracks. Whether released by hackers, network error, or some other unfortunate circumstance, here are some of the most disruptive TV episode leaks to happen in recent history.

House of the Dragon

Season 1 and 2 Finale

If I had a nickel for every House of the Dragon season finale that’s been leaked I’d only have two nickels, but it’s still wild that it’s happened twice. The finale for season 1 was reportedly leaked by one of HBO’s distribution partners in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa, ending up on illegal torrent sites before the episode was set to premiere. Clips even began to circulate on TikTok before the episode even aired.