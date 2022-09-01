HBO Max New Releases: September 2022

Warner Bros. Discovery has had a rough go of it recently. The newly-formed mega corporation’s decision to callously prune HBO Max’s servers of hours of content has led to mountains of bad PR and billions of dollars in market cap losses. Suffice it to say, a jam-packed list of new HBO Max releases for September 2022 would provide some welcome relief for the “House of the House of the Dragon.”

Unfortunately, HBO Max’s new releases this month are uncommonly light. It’s impossible to say whether this is the result of more WBD meddling or simply some bad scheduling luck but either way it’s not going to make any executives’ seats less warm. There are only a handful of notable originals this month, led by season 2 of the Spanish language comedy Los Espookys on Sept. 16. That is joined by a pair of documentaries, Escape from Kabul on Sept. 21 and Hostages on Sept. 28. And that’s really about it!

HBO Max’s new library titles are equally thin this month. The biggest addition is undoubtedly the arrival of Elvis on Sept. 2. That is followed by Moonfall on Sept. 9 and all five seasons of Gotham on Sept. 30.

Here is everything else coming to and leaving HBO Max this month.