Moonfall: How Roland Emmerich Got NASA and Conspiracy Theorists to Team Up

“I actually kind of think that it was good,” Emmerich says today. For starters, it gave the director, his line producer, and production designer more time to prepare the film, which they did from Montreal when they were eventually permitted back into the country. “It was like saying, ‘Oh we made a commitment, we are ready to go, we’re doing this.’” It also gave them an opportunity to streamline the film—and jettison excess weight into the cold vacuum of space.

Since Moonfall was largely independently financed—one of the rare ways Emmerich could get around what he sees as a growing disinterest in Hollywood for anything that isn’t a superhero movie—the film was not going to get any additional financing on top of its roughly $150 million budget. After what ultimately turned into a months-long pause, that led to some tough choices.

“It’s always super complicated between insurance and completion fund, and all these kinds of things,” says Emmerich. “And then we had to still shoot the movie. I wanted to shoot the movie in 70 days but now I had to cut nine days out and shoot it in 61. It was the only way we could make it, because the studios always have a budgeting ceiling, and this is financed, and nobody else will give you any more money.”

Traditionally, in a situation like this, you are expected to cut sequences out of the script. Instead, Emmerich decided that “it’s probably best I cut out shooting days and not scenes.”

The result was a tightly produced sci-fi extravaganza filmed at a pace apropos to the three-week time limit the main characters are operating under in the film. The finished film stars Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry as a pair of once tightly knit astronaut buddies who after an accident in space–which may have been due to something extraterrestrial in origin–has caused them to part ways. Berry’s Dr. Jocinda “Jo” Fowler has stayed at NASA, rising through the ranks to eventually become the head of the organization, while Wilson’s Brian Harper has washed out of the space program, becoming a drinker alienated from even his teenage son (Charlie Plummer).

But when a conspiracy theorist who no one believes (John Bradley) becomes the first Earthling to realize the Moon has exited its orbit and is slowly moving closer to our planet, it’ll be through Brian that he can reach Jo and NASA, giving Earth a fighting chance to prevent the Man in the Moon from obliterating all life on Earth in just a few weeks.