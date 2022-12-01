HBO Max New Releases: December 2022
We have the highlights of what's coming to and leaving HBO Max in December 2022 including new seasons of Doom Patrol and His Dark Materials!
It’s almost the end of another year…another grueling, relentless, shuffle around the pitiless sun. But before that: more content! HBO Max’s list of new releases for December 2022 is filled with a handful of exciting original TV series.
December 2022 truly is TV’s time to shine on HBO Max. Things get started on day one with the release of Gossip Girl season 2 (Dec. 1). That will be followed by His Dark Materials on Dec. 5. Adapting The Amber Spyglass, this season promises to be the most action-packed yet for the BBC/HBO fantasy collaboration. December 8 sees the arrival of Doom Patrol season 4. This DC comic property doesn’t have the cultural cache of some of its CW contemporaries but when it’s rolling, it might be one of the best comic series around.
Now that Warner has mostly scuttled its simultaneous streaming/theatrical release strategy, there aren’t many big original movies to speak of. There are, however, some intriguing library titles. December 1 sees the premiere of Gone Girl, Green Room, and Burn After Reading. That will be followed by recent heavy hitters like Amsterdam on Dec. 6 and The Banshees of Inisherin on Dec. 13.
Here is everything else coming to and leaving HBO Max this month.
HBO Max New Releases – December 2022
TBD
Random Acts of Flyness, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
December 1
3:10 to Yuma, 1957
10,000 B.C., 2008
Black Sheep, 1996
Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
Burn After Reading, 2008
Can’t Hardly Wait, 1998
Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers, 1984 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over, 1982
The Children Act, 2017 (HBO)
De Palma, 2015 (HBO)
First Reformed, 2017 (HBO)
Friends with Benefits, 2011
Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008 (HBO)
The Murdochs: Empire of Influence
Gone Girl, 2014 (HBO)
Green Room, 2015 (HBO)
Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992 (HBO)
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996 (HBO)
Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000 (HBO)
Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005 (HBO)
Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002 (HBO)
Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005 (HBO)
A Hollywood Christmas, 2022
Hook, 1991
Into the Forest, 2015 (HBO)
Krisha, 2015 (HBO)
The Maze Runner, 2014 (HBO)
My Fellow Americans, 1996 (HBO)
Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Redemption, 2013 (HBO)
Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
The Sea of Trees, 2015 (HBO)
Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere
Small Town Crime, 2017 (HBO)
Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Step Up All In, 2014 (HBO)
Step Up Revolution, 2012 (HBO)
Stomp the Yard, 2007
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010
Street Kings, 2008 (HBO)
The Tomorrow Man, 2019 (HBO)
Trumbo, 2015 (HBO)
Two Can Play That Game, 2001
Urban Cowboy, 1980
¡Viva Maestro!, 2022
Win Win, 2011 (HBO)
December 2
Blippi Wonders, Season 2B
Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe, 2016
Lellobee City Farm, Season 2
December 4
Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere
December 5
His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
December 6
Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)
Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice
Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1
Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
December 8
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
December 9
Bob Hearts Abishola, Seasons 1-3
Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018 (HBO)
December 10
Call Me Kat, Seasons 1-2
Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere (HBO)
December 12
Adult Swim Yule Log
December 13
The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022 (HBO)
Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1
December 14
Selling the Hamptons
Serving the Hamptons
Queen of Versailles Reigns Again
Trixie Motel
December 15
Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original Premiere
December 16
Martin: The Reunion Special 2022
Ranch to Table, Season 3
December 22
I Hate Suzie, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Head, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
December 23
Family Dinner, Season 3
December 27
The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015 (HBO)
December 30
The Established Home, Season 2
This Place Rules, Original (HBO)
Leaving HBO Max – December 2022
December 8
Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)
December 13
Spark: A Space Tail, 2016 (HBO)
December 29
Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)
December 31
12 Rounds, 2009 (Unrated) (HBO)
12 Rounds 2 Reloaded, 2013 (HBO)
2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)
Africa, 1999
A Kind Of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
A Perfect Planet
A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
Against The Ropes, 2004 (HBO)
Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
Babylon A.D., 2008 (HBO)
Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
Bend It Like Beckham, 2002 (HBO)
Blue Planet II
Blue Planet: Seas of Life
Bringing Out The Dead, 1999 (HBO)
Chaplin, 1992
Collision Course, 1989 (HBO)
Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
Damsel, 2018 (HBO)
Down Periscope, 1996 (HBO)
Down With Love, 2003 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle: Tail To The Chief, 2008 (HBO)
Dynasties
Extraction, 2015 (HBO)
Frozen Planet
Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)
Harlem Nights, 1989
Head Office, 1985 (HBO)
Highlander, 1986 (HBO)
Joyful Noise, 2012
Life,1999
Life Story, 1987
Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)
Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Unrated)
Nature’s Great Events
Odd Jobs, 1986 (HBO)
Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991 (HBO)
Ouija, 2014
Planet Earth
Planet Earth II
Real Steel, 2011
Ricochet, 1991 (HBO)
Rocket Science, 2007 (HBO)
Romancing The Stone, 1984
Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)
Serengeti
Serengeti II
Seven Worlds, One Planet
Space Chimps, 2010 (HBO)
Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back, 2010 (HBO)
Starter For 10, 2006 (HBO)
Sweet Dreams, 1985 (HBO)
Switch, 1991 (HBO)
That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
The Chosen, 1981 (HBO)
The Clearing, 2004 (HBO)
The Counselor, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Final Conflict, 1981 (HBO)
The Flight Of The Phoenix, 1965
The Hitcher, 1986 (HBO)
The Hunt, 2020
The Jewel Of The Nile, 1985
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003 HBO
The Mating Game
The Omen, 2006 (HBO)
The Order, 2003 (HBO)
The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)
The X-Files: I Want To Believe, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Thor: Tales Of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)
Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
Voyagers, 2021