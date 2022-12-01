HBO Max New Releases: December 2022

It’s almost the end of another year…another grueling, relentless, shuffle around the pitiless sun. But before that: more content! HBO Max’s list of new releases for December 2022 is filled with a handful of exciting original TV series.

December 2022 truly is TV’s time to shine on HBO Max. Things get started on day one with the release of Gossip Girl season 2 (Dec. 1). That will be followed by His Dark Materials on Dec. 5. Adapting The Amber Spyglass, this season promises to be the most action-packed yet for the BBC/HBO fantasy collaboration. December 8 sees the arrival of Doom Patrol season 4. This DC comic property doesn’t have the cultural cache of some of its CW contemporaries but when it’s rolling, it might be one of the best comic series around.

Now that Warner has mostly scuttled its simultaneous streaming/theatrical release strategy, there aren’t many big original movies to speak of. There are, however, some intriguing library titles. December 1 sees the premiere of Gone Girl, Green Room, and Burn After Reading. That will be followed by recent heavy hitters like Amsterdam on Dec. 6 and The Banshees of Inisherin on Dec. 13.

Here is everything else coming to and leaving HBO Max this month.