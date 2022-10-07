Amsterdam Review: When Christian Bale Can’t Save You

Burt is preparing for a dinner date with his estranged wife Beatrice (Andrea Riseborough) and also looking forward to the annual veterans’ gala reunion when he is summoned by Harold to perform an autopsy. The body is that of Bill Meekins (Ed Begley Jr.), the general who brought them together and was scheduled to be the featured speaker at their gala. His daughter Liz (Swift) believes her father died suspiciously and nobody else wants to help her.

Events escalate at a rapid pace after that, with Burt and Harold finding themselves suddenly implicated in a larger murder mystery, and that’s when the whole movie jerks backward in time to 1918, to show us how Harold and Burt met, and also how they came upon the third member of their strange trio of friends, Valerie Voze (Robbie), an eccentric nurse who treats the boys’ injuries and then takes them to recover in Amsterdam, where the three of them briefly enjoy a kind of creative, spiritual, and physical freedom that they’ve never known before or since.

Eventually, the trio meets again in 1933, and together unpack a web of intrigue that involves some of the country’s most privileged, wealthy families, American and British intelligence, a secret society, rumblings of Antisemitism, and a still-living war hero general (De Niro).

We think that covers it. It’s hard to tell, since Russell’s movie swings as wildly between plot threads and tonal shifts as his camera does through his exquisitely detailed period settings. Russell trots out that cast, whirls that camera around them constantly, and then often leaves them to flounder. The entire third act of the film plays as if they were literally making it up on the soundstage as they went along.

All this undercuts any deeper meaning that the director may have wanted to signify, as well as the work of the actors. Some, like Schoenaerts and especially Nivola as perhaps the world’s dumbest cop, provide welcome comic relief. Others, like Shannon and Myers, are simply collections of tics in suits. Our three main leads do the best that they can, but Bale is left to navigate between moments of rich texture and near self-parody, while Robbie never seems to find the right angle from which to approach Valerie.

The effect is one of distance; Russell may want us to love these characters and be invested in the bigger story they’re telling, but he lets his own worst habits get in the way, keeping us at arm’s length the entire time. Plus the two halves of the equation—the plot at the heart of the 1933 story and the metaphorical value of Amsterdam—never quite gel together. We can’t say we were totally bored during the movie, but we were frequently disinterested, the last thing we expect that David O. Russell wanted.