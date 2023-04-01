HBO Max New Releases: April 2023

With its list of new releases for April 2023, HBO Max is premiering the final episodes of two major shows.

First up is the continuation of Titans season 4 on April 13. Returning after a four month hiatus, these next six episodes will be the last go around for HBO Max’s gritty live-action DC series. Arriving three days later on HBO proper is the fourth and final season of Barry. Bill Hader and the rest of the Barry team wrote themselves into a fascinating corner with the conclusion of season 3. And judging by the first teasers for season 4, this final batch of episodes will indeed catch up with our favorite actor/hitman in prison.

Other TV shows of note this month include the Pete Davidson-starring animated series Fired on Mars on April 20 (light ’em up) the the Elizabeth Olsen-starring true crime story Love & Death on April 27.

HBO Max’s list of library releases are a bit thin this month but do include The Winchesters Season 1 (April 6), Clone High (April 14), and Moonage Daydream (April 29).