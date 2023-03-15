The Last of Us Theory Claims Major Season 2 Villain Was Hiding in Plain Sight All Along

Is The Last of Us Finale Hiding Abby Anderson?

Fans of the game will know “Look for the Light” was an almost exact recreation of its final chapter, with a few additional scenes thrown in. While the Fireflies think Ellie holds the key to a Cordyceps cure and are willing to kill her for it, Joel goes on a Rambo-esque rampage and guns everyone in the hospital down to save his adoptive daughter. That includes the unarmed doctor preparing to operate on Ellie.

Replicating Pascal’s sharp-shooting skills in The Mandalorian, Joel takes out the Fireflies, and in a tragic mirroring of the game, even Marlene (Merle Dandridge). Joel gets almost everyone, but over on Twitter, fans have noticed someone escaped his finale bloodbath, someone who may very well be The Last of Us Part II‘s Abby Anderson.

All I can think about is @Neil_Druckmann sneaking Abby into The Last of Us finale pic.twitter.com/Z47AsrZVvp — Peppermintfury (@tootie_p) March 13, 2023

Aside from sparing two female doctors – one of them being a cameo from Laura Bailey, who coincidentally voiced Abby in the second game — eagle-eyed fans also spotted an unknown character running out of shot as Joel makes his way through a hospital hallway. There’s no word on who this mystery survivor is, but with them sporting a braided ponytail and what looks like a backpack, they look suspiciously like Abby.

Joel perdeu a oportunidade.#TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/T5oNsZy5yT — The Last of Us Brasil (@TheLastOfUsBR) March 13, 2023

Who Is Abby in The Last of Us?

Without going into the biggest spoilers for those who haven’t played the games, Abby starts off as the main antagonist in The Last of Us Part II, but eventually becomes another playable character, alongside Joel and Ellie. We learn in the game Abby is the daughter of Jerry Anderson, who was the head Firefly surgeon killed by Joel in the Salt Lake City hospital massacre.

Episode 9 neatly sets up Abby’s future storyline when Joel kills the nameless male surgeon, and it’s no accident the camera lingers on the doctor’s lifeless body for a few seconds after Joel pulls the trigger. What if just minutes before Joel guns down her father on the show, Abby herself witnessed his rampage through the hospital? It would certainly turn out to be just one of the show’s many deviations from the games.

Teasing that Abby’s origin might not play out exactly like in the game, Mazin discussed the finale with GQ, saying, “There are going to be things that are going to be different, and there are things that are going to be identical. There are things that are going to be added and enriched.”