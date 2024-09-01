HBO and Max New Releases: September 2024

The already-thin separation between cable channel HBO and Warner Bros. streamer Max grows even closer this month.

That’s because Max’s list of new releases for September 2024 is highlighted by none other than The Penguin on Sept. 19. Originally announced as a Max-title, this Batman spinoff series starring Colin Farrell as the titular criminal is now getting the traditional TV treatment for HBO as well. Other HBO/Max TV titles in September 2024 are reality series Coming From America on September 5, Sopranos documentary Wise Guy on September 7, and My Brilliant Friend season 4 on September 9.

Meanwhile, Max’s movie releases are particularly impressive this month, featuring many recent hits from theaters. Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron premieres on September 6 and will be followed by Alex Garland’s Civil War on September 13 and I Saw the TV Glow on September 20.

Here’s everything coming to HBO and Max in September.