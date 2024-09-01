HBO and Max New Releases: September 2024
A new Batman series and a Sopranos documentary highlight the new releases coming to HBO and Max September 2024.
The already-thin separation between cable channel HBO and Warner Bros. streamer Max grows even closer this month.
That’s because Max’s list of new releases for September 2024 is highlighted by none other than The Penguin on Sept. 19. Originally announced as a Max-title, this Batman spinoff series starring Colin Farrell as the titular criminal is now getting the traditional TV treatment for HBO as well. Other HBO/Max TV titles in September 2024 are reality series Coming From America on September 5, Sopranos documentary Wise Guy on September 7, and My Brilliant Friend season 4 on September 9.
Meanwhile, Max’s movie releases are particularly impressive this month, featuring many recent hits from theaters. Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron premieres on September 6 and will be followed by Alex Garland’s Civil War on September 13 and I Saw the TV Glow on September 20.
September 1
21 & OVER (2013)
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 (TLC)
Addicted (2014)
Anaconda (1997)
Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (2018)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Braddock: Missing In Action III (1988)
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials) S1D: The Bad Crowd Strikes Back!
Climax (2019)
Creator League Showdown Eps. 10 & 11
Criminal (2016)
Disobedience (2018)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode (2001)
High-Rise (2016)
Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)
Independence Day (1996)
Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)
Inherent Vice (2014)
Ismael’s Ghosts (2018)
Knight and Day (2010)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes on (2022)
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)
Missing in Action (1984)
Missing in Action 2 – The Beginning (1985)
Need for Speed (2014)
Paranoia (2013)
Pulse (2005)
Role Models (2008)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Sunset Song (2016)
Tell (2014)
Tiny Furniture (2010)
To Have and Have Not (1944)
The Batman vs. Dracula (2005)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Big Sleep (1946)
The Birdcage (1996)
The Boss (2016)
The Exorcist (1973)
The Final Destination (2009)
The Martian (2015)
The Shining (1980)
The Three Musketeers (2011)
The Wolfpack (2015)
The Wrecking Crew! (2015)
Trick ‘r Treat (2009)
Troll Hunter (2011)
Vampires Suck (2010)
Venus and Serena (2013)
Viva (2016)
Whose Streets? (2017)
World’s Greatest Dad (2009)
X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
September 2
Bellator: Fight Week San Jose
Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, Season 1 (ID)
Drive My Car (2021)
Margarita, Season 1 (Max Original)
Mini Beat Power Rockers (2023)
September 4
Bargain Block, Season 4 (HGTV)
How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body, Season 1 (ID)
Mecum Full Throttle: Monterey CA 2024
Unsellable Houses, Season 5 (HGTV)
September 5
Coming From America (Max Original)
September 6
The Boy and the Heron (Studio Ghibli)
Restoring Galveston, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)
September 7
Family Empire: Houston (OWN)
WISE GUY David Chase and the Sopranos (HBO Original)
September 8
Triple 9 (2016)
Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN)
September 9
Bellator: Fight Week London
Cabin in the Woods, Season 1 (ID)
My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (HBO Original)
The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 1 (ID)
September 10
Doppelgänger. The Double, Season 1
September 13
Civil War (A24)
In With the Old, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)
September 14
Aloha! Scooby-Doo (2005)
A Pup Named Scooby Doo
Baby Looney Tunes
Jonny Quest
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase (2001)
Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost (1999)
Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998)
The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo
The New Scooby-Doo Movies
The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries
The Tom & Jerry Show
Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse (2012)
Tom & Jerry Tales
Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2017)
September 15
Have I Got News for You, Season 1 (CNN)
Sister Wives, Season 19 (TLC)
September 16
Halloween Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 2 (Discovery)
Truck U
September 17
Body Cam, Season 9 (ID)
Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 2 (ID)
Road Rage, Season 2 (ID)
September 18
Graveyard Carz
September 19
The Penguin (HBO Original)
September 20
Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
Building Off the Grid, Season 13 (Magnolia Network)
I Saw The TV Glow (A24)
Prisoners (2013)
September 21
Batwheels, Season 2
September 22
Halloween Wars, Season 14 (Food Network)
September 23
Bob Hearts Abishola, Season 5
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 5 (Animal Planet)
September 24
Windy City Rehab, Season 5 (HGTV)
September 25
Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 1
Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 2
September 28
Mecum Full Throttle: Dallas TX 2024
September 29
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 5 (Food Network)
Outrageous Pumpkins (Food Network)
Uzumaki (Adult Swim)
September 30
Bellator: Fight Week Chicago, Season 6