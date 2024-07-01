HBO and Max New Releases: July 2024

Hell yeah! HBO and Max’s new releases for July include the two-episode debut of Harley Quinn spinoff series Kite Man: Hell Yeah! (July 18) that follows the titular villain and his girlfriend the Golden Glider as they take their relationship to the next logical step – opening a bar for supervillains together. Hilarious hijinks are bound to ensue as Gotham’s hottest new bar takes off.



Football fans will get to follow the New York Giants in this season of Hard Knocks: Offseason starting July 2. This non-scripted series will follow the team as they prepare for their highly anticipated 100th season.



Notable movie releases this month include Love Lies Bleeding (July 19), the Katy O’Brian and Kristen Stewart-starring feature about the love affair between a reclusive gym owner Lou (Stewart) and bodybuilder Jackie (O’Brian). Anyone wanting to rewatch the original Twister before its sequel premieres in theaters this month are in luck, as the film hits Max the first of the month.



July is also the month of Shark Week, with plenty of special programming hitting Max July 7-13.

Here’s everything coming to HBO and Max in July.

New on HBO and Max – July 2024

July 1

!Three Amigos! (1986)

17 Again (2009)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)

America’s Best Towns to Visit

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Babe (1995)

Batman and Harley Quinn (2017)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One (2021)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two (2021)

Beowulf (2007)

Blended (2014)

Black Adam (2022)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Butterfield 8 (1960)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Chinatown (1974)

Cleopatra (1963)

The Company You Keep (2013)

The Craft (1996)

Cyrus (2010)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Express (2008)

The Eyes of My Mother (2016)

Firestarter (1984)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frank (2014)

Garden State (2004)

Gattaca (1997)

Giant (1956)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

The Glass Castle (2017)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Grand Piano (2014)

Inside Job (2010)

Lady Bird (2017)

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

The Meg (2018)

Melancholia (2011)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

National Velvet (1944)

Network (1976)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Panic Room (2002)

Parenthood (1989)

Please Stand By (2018)

Posse: The Revenge of Jessie Lee (1993)

Raging Bull (1980)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

The Rider (2018)

Saw (2004)

Saw 3D: The Final Chapter (2010)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Signs (2002)

Single White Female (1992)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Smurfs (Movie) (2011)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

To Sir, with Love (1967)

To the Wonder (2012)

Twister (1996)

Unbreakable (2000)

West Side Story (1961)

Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (1966)

Woodshock (2017)

July 2

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 4 (Discovery)

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants (HBO Original)

Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis IN 2024 (Motor Trend)