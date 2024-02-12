Almost Three Decades Later, Twister Is Finally Getting the Sequel It Deserves

“Don’t breathe. Don’t look back,” commanded the tagline for the movie Twister from 1996. Apparently, that’s not a warning that Universal Pictures wants to heed. Instead, they’re looking back to the ’90s with a new adventure about storm chasers and the flying cows in their wake with the upcoming sequel Twisters.

That said, first trailer for Twisters features no familiar faces. Not only do we see no characters played by actors who sadly passed in the interim, such as Bill Paxton’s Bill or Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Rusty, but also missing is Helen Hunt’s protagonist Jo.

In their place is a new cast, primarily Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing) as Kate Cooper and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Tyler Owens. Based on the trailer, the script by Mark L. Smith focuses on the braggart Tyler luring Kate back into the world of stormchasing after an expedition gone wrong. They’ll be joined by a cast just as impressive as the original’s lineup, including Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Brandon Perea (Nope), Maura Tierney (The Iron Claw), David Corenswet (Superman: Legacy), and Kiernan Shipka (Totally Killer).

While the characters are new, there are some returning elements from the first Twister. In particular, we see the tiny “Dorothy” satellites that Bill and Jo used to study the inside of tornadoes. While producers have assured viewers that Twisters will feature updated science from the first movie, the fact that we’re seeing the same satellites in the new film suggests that perhaps not much has changed over 30 years.