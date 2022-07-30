Harley Quinn: The James Gunn MCU Joke That Had to Be Cut from Season 3

This Harley Quinn article contains spoilers.

Harley Quinn has long been the silliest of meta-superhero shows. In the show’s triumphant season three premiere, it takes its self-referential humor to the next level. “Harlivy” introduces director James Gunn playing himself.

While Harley and Ivy are coming to terms with their new relationship status, we find Clayface still pursuing his dream as an actor. Although he doesn’t impress Gunn with his acting, he does impress the director with his skills as a chair. But while that gag did make it into the show, during our chat at San Diego Comic-Con, showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker revealed that there was a version of the joke that didn’t make it in. And it was one that would have established the Marvel Cinematic Universe as existing within the show.

As Schumacker explains, the gag was a funny one and would have been a part of the chair sequence we saw on this week’s premiere. “There was a joke that we ultimately felt like we needed to cut. It was James Gunn sitting on Clayface, who had morphed into a massage chair. Because James Gunn had been complaining of back problems, Clayface is trying to impress him. So that’s the way that he does it,” Schumacker shares.