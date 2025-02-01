The next star-studded season of The White Lotus checks-in on HBO and Max Feb. 16. Set at the exclusive fictional resort chain’s Thailand hotel, there are plenty of secrets to uncover among the wealthy guests. The cast includes Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, and the return of Natasha Rothwell as season 1’s wellness guru Belinda.

As far as movies go, We Live in Time starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield arrives on Max Feb. 7 (we recommend having some tissues handy for this one). A professionally filmed version of Waitress: The Musical starring Sara Bareilles is also set to join Max’s library this month on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).

Here’s everything coming to HBO and Max in February.

HBO and Max New Releases – February 2025

February 1

42 (2013)

Accidentally Brave (2023)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Brian Banks (2019)

Cabin in the Sky (1949)

Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 114 (B/R)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Dredd (2012)

Duplicity (2009)

Entertainment (2015)

Experimenter (2015)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Ivanhoe (1952)

Jackie (2016)

Jezebel (1938)

Jupiter’s Darling (1955)

Just Mercy (2020)

King Solomon’s Mines (1950)

Kitty Foyle (1940)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Lady Be Good (1941)

Lassie Come Home (1943)

Life Partners (2014)

Lili (1953)

Little Women (1949)

Love & Basketball (2000)

Mad Money (2008)

Malcolm X (1992)

Mary of Scotland (1936)

Massacre (1934)

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)

Mildred Pierce (1945)

Mister Roberts (1955)

Mr. Church (2016)

Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Neptune’s Daughter (1949)

Noma: My Perfect Storm (2015)

One Way Passage (1932)

Safe in Hell (1931)

Shadow on the Wall (1950)

Skate Kitchen (2018)

Skiptrace (2016)

Sleepwalking (2008)

Speed (1994)

Story of Louis Pasteur (1936)

Support the Girls (2018)

Take Out (2004)

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Guilty (2018)

The Harvey Girls (1946)

The Host (2007)

The Last Circus (2011)

The Last Days on Mars (2013)

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954)

The Life of Emile Zola (1937)

The Lost Patrol (1934)

The Notebook (2004)

The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945)

The Search (1948)

The Tall Target (1951)

The Wave (2016)

The Window (1949)

The Woman in Red (1935)

They Were Expendable (1945)

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944)

Traitor (2008)

Unknown (2011)

Vacation from Marriage (1945)

Waitress (2007)

Watch on the Rhine (1943)

We Are the Best! (2014)