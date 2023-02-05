Happy Valley Series 4 Won’t Happen, and That’s Perfect

Speaking to Variety in late 2022, Wainwright said, “It’s good to know when to stop — to put that signal out there that this is very definitely the final series. We’re not going to end it on one of those compromised ‘we might come back or we might not’ endings. We’re very definitely not coming back.”

Wainwright also told Radio Times Magazine, “Just because it’s been successful, we weren’t going to let it drift on until it became a pale shadow of itself.” Amen to that. Speaking at the BFI Southbank series 3 launch, Happy Valley executive producer Will Johnston similarly assured the crowd, “We’re really not doing any more. It’s not a trick from Sally, we’re not going to announce a new series … I really don’t anticipate that we’ll be doing any more.”

Wainwright has form on prioritising story over a quick result. After Series 2 of Happy Valley built on the success of Series 1, she could have rushed out a third run to capitalise on the momentum. Instead, she waited six years to conclude this story, allowing enough time for child actor Rhys Connah (who plays Ryan) to age to the point she needed to tell this particular story. They could have recast Connah with an older actor, but didn’t, choosing authenticity over the easy option.

It was clearly the right move. Not only is Rhys Connah great in Series 3, with the perfect sense of vulnerability for the part, it means something for this cast to have remained intact. A crucial plot point in the finale involved characters flicking through photographs of Connah through his childhood. As a viewer, it’s satisfying to see those and know they’re of the same kid we met in 2014 and not a replacement.

Series 3 was always going to be about Ryan making his own mind up about Tommy Lee Royce, Wainwright explained to Radio Times earlier this year: “It involved Ryan being old enough to have some agency in the world and to have some more developed opinions about his dad.”

As Wainwright told Variety, “A narrative has gone across all three: in season 1, Catherine and Tommy came face to face outside Ryan’s school, and in season 2, they almost came face to face in the crematorium, at Tommy’s mum’s funeral. In season 3, there’s a very big face-to-face showdown. The kind of cathartic showdown that people have waited for.” You can say that again.