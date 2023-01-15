Happy Valley Series 3 Episode 3 Review: Breaking Point For Catherine and Ryan?

Lancashire deserves every truckload of praise she gets and more for Happy Valley, but let’s not stop there. In that café scene, Siobhan Finneran did her share. Clare’s “what if?” speech was the culminating point of her character. Delivered like a train gathering speed, each line built and built to the unassailable conclusion that Catherine is stuck, has been stuck for 16 years, and forgiveness might be the thing that gets her unstuck.

To Catherine’s ears, it sounded like weakness, but really it’s hope. Clare’s life as a recovering alcoholic and addict (thanks Ryan, for the right terminology) is founded on the hope that people can change and rebuild themselves. Catherine’s life as a police sergeant is founded on witnessing broken people break others beyond fixing. She lost her hope when she lost Becky and so takes Clare’s pleading “what ifs” about as seriously as she takes Gorkem’s alien encounter.

(By the way, those aliens and the strange lights on the moors will mean something come the finale. What, only God and Sally Wainwright know. And while we’re by-ing the way, who else thought Joyce looked green around the gills near Catherine’s diazepam forensic results? Don’t tell me she’s one of the police informants on the Knežević payroll. A sure way to get uninvited to the Sarge’s retirement drinks.)

Catherine and Clare’s confrontation was the episode high-point, but electricity was almost everywhere. The prison visit crackled with danger, from Royce’s predator-eyed pantomime of affection, to Ryan’s thrown-away “Dad” as he turned to leave. Then we were shown the same scene again, give or take, when Rob Hepworth enacted the next stage of his ego-trip with Ryan and turned on the charm. Wolves is what those men are, eyeing that kid like he’s dinner and coaxing him closer to their jaws.

Rhys Connah killed it with some demanding scenes. As Ryan, he exudes the kind of guileless vulnerability that triggers your protective mode as a viewer – you want to reach into the screen with a mug of cocoa for him and a knee to the balls of the men circling like he’s prey. When Ryan schooled Cesco on the use of “recovering alcoholic” and correctly defined “hereditary”, pride surged that I have zero right to feel. Why? Because those moments are proof of the Catherine in him. Our hero.

Our matter-of-fact hero, who can break away from having the hardest conversation in her life to make reassurances about the warmth of a pot of stew. That’s the masterful light-touch of Sally Wainwright’s writing for Catherine, which never gets carried away with itself and always knows when to open the release valve.