Happy Valley Recap: Catherine, Tommy Lee Royce and Ryan’s Story So Far

Happy Valley’s third and final series takes place around five years after the Series 2 finale, when Catherine’s grandson Ryan, played by Rhys Connah, is sixteen. The time lapse was very deliberate on creator Sally Wainwright’s part, who explained at the BBC press launch that she’d waited to return to the crime drama until it got “to a point where Ryan would be old enough to start making choices about whether he wanted to have a relationship with his dad.”

Ryan’s dad Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton, has been the plague of Catherine’s life. A violent narcissist who brutally raped and impregnated her daughter, leading to her suicide, Royce is one of TV’s most despicable and manipulative villains. In Series 3, he continues to plague Catherine even from prison. Here’s their history.

Tommy Lee Royce

Series one starts with Tommy Lee Royce’s release from prison after serving an eight-year sentence on a drugs charge. He was never convicted for the rape of Becky Cawood and his role in her suicide, and Catherine had kept the existence of his biological son Ryan a secret from him. Once free, Tommy Lee took a labouring job with Ashley Cowgill, a businessman and drug dealer who was in cahoots with Kevin Weatherill, an employee of wealthy local man Nev Gallagher on a plan to kidnap Nev’s daughter and hold her ransom. Tommy got involved with the plan, and escalated it horribly by murdering suspicious police officer Kirsten by running her over with a van, raping kidnap victim Ann Gallagher and drugging her with heroin.

Catherine learned of the kidnapping via Ann’s mother Helen, who was friends with Catherine’s sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) through her charity support groups for recovering addicts. Catherine alerted her colleagues and used her instincts about Tommy Lee to track Ann down to his mother’s basement. Catherine was brutally beaten by Tommy Lee, but rescued Ann and escaped, while he went on the run. After laying low and squatting in a vacant narrowboat, a seriously injured Tommy sensed his end was near. Having learned about eight-year-old Ryan from his addict mother, he approached the boy and showed him the boat, where Ryan later chose to visit him. On the narrowboat, Tommy covered them both in petrol and planned to commit a murder-suicide as revenge on Catherine. She got there just in time, saved Ryan and arrested Tommy Lee Royce, who was sent to prison for his role in the kidnapping, the murder of his co-conspirator and more.

Eighteen months later in Series 2, Tommy Lee Royce is in prison but writing to and receiving visits from multiple women including Frances Drummond (Shirley Henderson), a vulnerable and unhinged woman who believes that they’re engaged to be married. Manipulated by Tommy Lee, Frances moves to Catherine’s town and gets a job as a teaching assistant at Ryan’s primary school under a false identity. There, she grooms Ryan, manipulating him to think about forgiving his father and to write to him in prison but keep it a secret from his grandmother. On Ryan’s birthday, she buys him an expensive Scalextric set and leaves it for him with a card saying it’s from his dad. When Catherine works out what’s going on, she confronts Frances about Tommy Lee’s true nature and tells her about the other women he’s supposedly engaged to. That ends Frances’ infatuation with Tommy, but the damage between Catherine and Ryan has been done, and the subject of his father has become a tinderbox between them, threatening to blow up at any time. Before Frances was found out, Ryan successfully sent a letter to his father, thereby opening the channels of communication, despite Tommy having a no-contact order with the boy.

Sgt. Catherine Cawood

After rescuing Ann Gallagher in Series 1, Catherine received a medal for bravery but continued to be haunted by the brutal attack Tommy Lee meted out. She was forced to see a therapist by her job, but failed to tell the truth about her trauma. It didn’t help her professional reputation that she was also considered a suspect in a murder.