Grey’s Anatomy Misses a Major Opportunity with Arizona Robbins’ Return

This article contains spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 4.

Fans were introduced to the character of Dr. Arizona Robbins, portrayed beautifully by Jessica Capshaw, back in season 5 of Grey’s Anatomy. Over the years, many felt seen through the character because, as the actress wrote on her Instagram, Arizona was one of the first members of the LGBTQ+ community to be represented in a series regular role on network television, making her impact on the world “permanent and forever.” So when her character left in the season 14 finale, it left a big hole in the medical drama.

Thankfully, she wasn’t killed off. Instead, Arizona decided to move to New York for the sake of her daughter, who needs both of her parents. She teams up with Dr. Nicole Herman (Geena Davis) to start the Robbins/Herman Center for Women’s Health, where she will perform fetal surgery, and launch her maternal mortality prevention program. Last we see of her, she’s receiving a text from her ex-wife Callie (Sara Ramirez), who Arizona shares is also currently single and can’t wait to see her. With this information, it certainly seems like a reconciliation is possible and on the horizon. Of course, we don’t actually get to see it, and any reunion is left as a mystery.

So when it was announced that Capshaw would be reprising her role for season 20 episode 4, “Baby Can I Hold You,” fans were hoping that this would be the show’s way of filling in the blanks on the former fan-favorite couple and what happened to Arizona after she left the hospital. Sadly, those updates never come, which doesn’t make sense considering those were big questions tied to the character’s exit that came out of nowhere. It definitely seems like a missed opportunity.